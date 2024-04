Sky News

A man whose dog had to be put down after he abandoned it inside a cage for several days with "food out of reach and no water" has been jailed for six months. The Scottish SPCA found the animal lying in the container on a blanket soaked in urine and covered in faeces. The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said the dog was "so weak he couldn't even lift his head" and had to be immediately euthanised due to "extreme suffering".