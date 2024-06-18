“The O.C.” Alum Peter Gallagher Shares Sweet Message for Pride Month as Beloved TV Dad: 'You Deserve to Be Happy'

The veteran actor's daughter Kathryn said her dad 'has something he’d like to say'

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Kathryn Gallagher and father Peter Gallagher, 2017

Peter Gallagher is celebrating Father’s Day and Pride Month with an important message.

One of America’s favorite TV fathers — and the biological father to Kathryn Gallagher — shared some words of encouragement on his daughter’s TikTok account on Monday, June 17.

“Happy fathers day and pride love the gallaghers #foryourpride 🏳️‍🌈👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩,” the 30-year-old actress captioned her video.

In the post, Kathryn explains that a perk of being “a nepo baby” before she’s joined by The O.C. alum, 68.

“I have a lot of people that come up to me and they say, ‘Your dad raised me,’ which is cool ‘cause he also raised me, and I like to think that he did a really good job” she said.

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage Peter Gallagher and family during 2003 Teen Choice Awards

“And it being Pride Month and Father’s Day being yesterday, it occurred to me that some people in our family, our LGBTQIA+ family, maybe haven’t heard it from a father yet this Father’s Day,” Kathryn continued. “So whether or not he raised you, my dad has something he’d like to say.”

After her solo selfie video ended, the video cut to a clip of Kathryn standing with Peter. She asked that her dad tell her viewers the same thing he previously told her when she came out.

“First of all, Happy Pride,” he said, to which she responded, “Thank you, dad.”

The actor continued, “I think I said, 'I want you to feel loved, and I want you to have an ally in life.'”

Kathryn appeared choked up with emotions as the pair shared the heart-to-heart moment.

“I want it to be somebody that brings out the best in you, and you bring out the best in them. And you’re worth it,” Peter told his daughter. “You deserve to be happy.”

The video ended with her thanking her father for his kind words and advice. The While You Were Sleeping star kissed his daughter on her head before the two hugged one another.

“Thank you, this is so wholesome😭 You both are incredible, happy pride!🏳️‍🌈,” one person wrote in the comments.

Everett The O.C., Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher, Series Finale

Peter, who recently celebrated 41 years of marriage with his wife Paula Harwood, shared a bit of relationship advice when speaking with the New York Times’ Modern Love podcast in May.

“It’s not something you hear every day,” he said of their decades-long union. “And it’s not something I ever really am interested in promoting. ‘Cause I always feel like people say, ‘You know how long we’ve been married?’ And then they do it in the press and then six months later, they’re on the rocks.”

He added: “Not jinx it, I do think it’s dangerous to promote it or talk about it. It’s not immutable. It’s a living, breathing thing, something that needed to be... it’s like a garden.”



