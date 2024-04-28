Peterborough-area environmentalists rewarded for five innovative projects

From preserving the habitats of bats and bumblebees to enhancing trails and cleaning up a popular park, residents in the Kawarthas are being recognized for their innovative environmental initiatives.

The Rotary Environmental Innovators Fund (REIF) unveiled the recipients of its prestigious annual awards that honour individuals' outstanding efforts in environmental conservation and sustainability.

Five local environmental "trailblazers" were recognized during a gathering on April 19 at Camp Kawartha in Douro-Dummer.

Catherine Legault, REIF manager, told kawarthaNOW what made the awards special this year.

"What stands out most is the breadth of issues addressed by our applicants," Legault said. "From biodiversity conservation to sustainable technology solutions, we've seen a broad spectrum of innovative projects aimed at tackling pressing environmental challenges in our region."

"This increased awareness and support signify a significant step forward in our collective environmental stewardship and sustainability efforts. Witnessing the growing impact of REIF's outreach and the tangible difference it's making in our communities is inspiring."

The collaborative efforts of community organizations like Cleantech Commons at Trent University, Community Futures Peterborough, the Innovation Cluster Peterborough and the Kawarthas, and Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development, alongside the unified support from five Rotary Clubs (Rotary Club of Peterborough, Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha, Rotary Club of Bridgenorth-Ennismore-Lakefield, and Rotary Club of Fenelon Falls), have certainly made a difference, REIF noted in a media release.

"These projects exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication to environmental conservation that the REIF aims to support," said Graham Wilkins, REIF chair in a statement. "Each award reflects the passion and creativity of individuals devoted to protecting the environment. May dedication inspire us all to continue our journey towards a sustainable future."

Three "environmental pioneers" were each granted $3,500 for their initiatives promoting environmental sustainability and raising ecological awareness. The recipients are:

Sarah Jamieson, Moths & Bats

Pollinators like the rusty-patched bumblebee and monarch butterflies are declining rapidly, with alarming statistics suggesting significant population decreases. Moths, often overlooked, face similar threats and are poorly studied.

Jamieson's research aims to understand the intricate connections between moths, plants, and bats to preserve their habitats and populations better. It includes uniting local citizen scientists and inspiring gardeners to support nighttime ecosystems to encourage conservation actions.

Katie Krelove, Catchacoma Old Growth Trail Enhancement

The Catchacoma Forest Stewardship Committee aims to enhance public hiking trails in the Catchacoma Forest, highlighting its rare old-growth eastern hemlock ecosystem.

The project will raise awareness and support for the forest's protected status through educational signage and guided activities, including recreational, educational, and research opportunities. By engaging community volunteers, the project will create accessible trails and informative signage to promote conservation values and biodiversity appreciation.

Maria Coates, Flora's Reign

Flora's Reign is an augmented reality (AR) mobile game where players restore nature by planting and nurturing virtual gardens of native plants in real-world locations.

It educates children and families about biodiversity, ecosystem balance, and conservation principles while fostering curiosity and sparking real-world action for ecosystem regeneration.

Through AR technology and community engagement, the game innovatively bridges digital entertainment with ecological awareness, empowering players to become stewards of the environment.

"Our club is inspired by the remarkable individuals and organizations," said Betty Halman-Plumley, president of the Rotary Club of Peterborough. "We draw inspiration from the exceptional individuals and organizations honoured at the event for their ingenuity in addressing pressing environmental challenges."

Susan Davidson, president of the Rotary Club of Bridgenorth-Ennismore-Lakefield, concurred.

"These award winners ignite a sense of purpose within us, urging us to champion environmental stewardship and bring a sense of hope for tomorrow," Davison said.

To recognize "exceptional ingenuity and dedication to environmental conservation," two additional finalists received $1,000 each for their initiatives:

Jen McCallum, Ashburnham Memorial Stewardship Group

The Ashburnham Memorial Stewardship Group, which organizes two clean-ups of Ashburnham Memorial Park (aka Armour Hill) every year, aims to transform the park into a vibrant and biodiverse space by reimagining the existing parking lot at the top of Armour Hill as a multi-use green area.

Through community engagement and professional design, the project seeks to mitigate environmental issues such as garbage dumping while enhancing wildlife habitat and promoting sustainable recreation.

Gerry Marcotte, Tick Suit

Marcotte's Tick Suit offers protection against ticks and biting insects, addressing the growing threat of Lyme disease and other insect-borne illnesses. The dense and tear-resistant fabric and ventilation panels enhance the safety and comfort of researchers and outdoor workers.

The project aims to mass produce and distribute these suits globally, benefiting environmental workers and communities worldwide.

REIF, established by a coalition of Rotarians, proactive citizens and businesses, champions local environmental innovators dedicated to tackling pressing environmental concerns impacting the Peterborough area.

The fund aims to promote environmental awareness, sustainability, and remediation by supporting new environmental initiatives in the Peterborough region.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW