Peterborough-area environmentalists rewarded for five innovative projects

Local Journalism Initiative
·4 min read

From preserving the habitats of bats and bumblebees to enhancing trails and cleaning up a popular park, residents in the Kawarthas are being recognized for their innovative environmental initiatives.

The Rotary Environmental Innovators Fund (REIF) unveiled the recipients of its prestigious annual awards that honour individuals' outstanding efforts in environmental conservation and sustainability.

Five local environmental "trailblazers" were recognized during a gathering on April 19 at Camp Kawartha in Douro-Dummer.

Catherine Legault, REIF manager, told kawarthaNOW what made the awards special this year.

"What stands out most is the breadth of issues addressed by our applicants," Legault said. "From biodiversity conservation to sustainable technology solutions, we've seen a broad spectrum of innovative projects aimed at tackling pressing environmental challenges in our region."

"This increased awareness and support signify a significant step forward in our collective environmental stewardship and sustainability efforts. Witnessing the growing impact of REIF's outreach and the tangible difference it's making in our communities is inspiring."

The collaborative efforts of community organizations like Cleantech Commons at Trent University, Community Futures Peterborough, the Innovation Cluster Peterborough and the Kawarthas, and Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development, alongside the unified support from five Rotary Clubs (Rotary Club of Peterborough, Rotary Club of Peterborough Kawartha, Rotary Club of Bridgenorth-Ennismore-Lakefield, and Rotary Club of Fenelon Falls), have certainly made a difference, REIF noted in a media release.

"These projects exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication to environmental conservation that the REIF aims to support," said Graham Wilkins, REIF chair in a statement. "Each award reflects the passion and creativity of individuals devoted to protecting the environment. May dedication inspire us all to continue our journey towards a sustainable future."

Three "environmental pioneers" were each granted $3,500 for their initiatives promoting environmental sustainability and raising ecological awareness. The recipients are:

Sarah Jamieson, Moths & Bats

Pollinators like the rusty-patched bumblebee and monarch butterflies are declining rapidly, with alarming statistics suggesting significant population decreases. Moths, often overlooked, face similar threats and are poorly studied.

Jamieson's research aims to understand the intricate connections between moths, plants, and bats to preserve their habitats and populations better. It includes uniting local citizen scientists and inspiring gardeners to support nighttime ecosystems to encourage conservation actions.

Katie Krelove, Catchacoma Old Growth Trail Enhancement

The Catchacoma Forest Stewardship Committee aims to enhance public hiking trails in the Catchacoma Forest, highlighting its rare old-growth eastern hemlock ecosystem.

The project will raise awareness and support for the forest's protected status through educational signage and guided activities, including recreational, educational, and research opportunities. By engaging community volunteers, the project will create accessible trails and informative signage to promote conservation values and biodiversity appreciation.

Maria Coates, Flora's Reign

Flora's Reign is an augmented reality (AR) mobile game where players restore nature by planting and nurturing virtual gardens of native plants in real-world locations.

It educates children and families about biodiversity, ecosystem balance, and conservation principles while fostering curiosity and sparking real-world action for ecosystem regeneration.

Through AR technology and community engagement, the game innovatively bridges digital entertainment with ecological awareness, empowering players to become stewards of the environment.

"Our club is inspired by the remarkable individuals and organizations," said Betty Halman-Plumley, president of the Rotary Club of Peterborough. "We draw inspiration from the exceptional individuals and organizations honoured at the event for their ingenuity in addressing pressing environmental challenges."

Susan Davidson, president of the Rotary Club of Bridgenorth-Ennismore-Lakefield, concurred.

"These award winners ignite a sense of purpose within us, urging us to champion environmental stewardship and bring a sense of hope for tomorrow," Davison said.

To recognize "exceptional ingenuity and dedication to environmental conservation," two additional finalists received $1,000 each for their initiatives:

Jen McCallum, Ashburnham Memorial Stewardship Group

The Ashburnham Memorial Stewardship Group, which organizes two clean-ups of Ashburnham Memorial Park (aka Armour Hill) every year, aims to transform the park into a vibrant and biodiverse space by reimagining the existing parking lot at the top of Armour Hill as a multi-use green area.

Through community engagement and professional design, the project seeks to mitigate environmental issues such as garbage dumping while enhancing wildlife habitat and promoting sustainable recreation.

Gerry Marcotte, Tick Suit

Marcotte's Tick Suit offers protection against ticks and biting insects, addressing the growing threat of Lyme disease and other insect-borne illnesses. The dense and tear-resistant fabric and ventilation panels enhance the safety and comfort of researchers and outdoor workers.

The project aims to mass produce and distribute these suits globally, benefiting environmental workers and communities worldwide.

REIF, established by a coalition of Rotarians, proactive citizens and businesses, champions local environmental innovators dedicated to tackling pressing environmental concerns impacting the Peterborough area.

The fund aims to promote environmental awareness, sustainability, and remediation by supporting new environmental initiatives in the Peterborough region.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'There's no water': This duck hunter in Fort Smith, N.W.T., went out and found no ducks

    Earl Evans has been duck hunting in the springtime around Fort Smith, N.W.T., for 50 years. This past week, he and a friend went out to their usual spot, about 15 kilometres west of the community in the Slave River wetlands. And for the first time, Evans returned home from that hunt without a single duck. "We stopped and looked around and everything was just still, just dead," Evans said. "It felt like we were on the moon.""That's the most devastating feeling in the world for a person that likes

  • Orca calf swims out of lagoon after being trapped for a month

    The Ehattesaht First Nation says a killer whale calf that had been trapped in a remote Vancouver Island lagoon for more than a month is now free after she swam out on her own early Friday morning. The nation said kʷiisaḥiʔis, or Brave Little Hunter, swam over the sandbar and out into open water during high tide around 2:30 a.m. PT. After a long night of feeding kʷiisaḥiʔis and watching the calf play in the lagoon, the nation said, a small group "stood as witnesses to watch her swim under the bri

  • B.C. man captures video of 2 bear cubs waking from winter slumber

    A winter walk paid off months later for a Prince George, B.C., family who captured footage of a family of bears waking up from hibernation. Serge Wolf lives on a rural property with his wife and two children in the north-central B.C. city, about 500 kilometres north of Vancouver. Wolf and his family were hiking through the woods in January when his four-year-old daughter noticed a hole in the ground. "I thought immediately, well, it has to be a den," Wolf said. His suspicions were confirmed when

  • Ocean predator missing since 1800s appears in fishers’ net in Chile. Take a look

    The species has only been recorded a few times since 1887, researchers said.

  • Pensioner who worked at Clarks for 68 years given boot with two days' notice

    Jill Cornick, 82, is out of work for the first time in her life after being told the Clarks shop she worked in since 1956 in Dorset was closing.

  • Mississauga man dead after road rage leads to multiple vehicle crash: OPP

    A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi

  • Animal groups are urging tourists not to visit Wyoming after a man hit a wolf then took it to a bar

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — As Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming opens for the busy summer season, wildlife advocates are leading a call for a boycott of the conservative ranching state over laws that give people wide leeway to kill gray wolves with little oversight. The social media accounts of Wyoming's tourism agency are being flooded with comments urging people to steer clear of the Cowboy State amid accusations that a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped its mouth shut and showed off the

  • Edmonton Queer History: How a yearbook quote made national news back in 1985

    Ian Paterson wanted to pen down a simple dream in his yearbook quote, to "eventually settle down in a quiet suburb with a tall, rich, hunky man with a bushy moustache."It seems simple now, but in 1985, when 2SLGBTQ+ rights were not what they are today and AIDS hysteria was at its peak, this statement from a high school student was so controversial that it made the news. 38 years later, the story — printed in a small segment of a newspaper — is discovered by Remi Baker, a research assistant with

  • Cop Slammed Emory Professor’s Head Into Concrete, Then Charged Her With Battery

    ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,

  • What’s that smell on Florida beaches? Safe to swim? It looks like sewage — but it’s not

    “The question is, are we making it worse? We probably are.”

  • Toronto police constable charged with perjury

    A Toronto police constable has been charged with one count of perjury and two counts of attempting to obstruct justice, police said on Friday.The constable, 39, is accused of lying to investigators. He was charged on April 23 and is due to appear in court on June 7, the Toronto Police Service said in a news release.According to police, the constable allegedly started an "inappropriate personal relationship" with a member of the public during the course of his duties in December 2020.Then, in Jun

  • Red gold: Climate change plays role as saffron cultivation comes to Nova Scotia

    When Matthew Roy moved from New Hampshire in 2020 to start a farm in southwestern Nova Scotia, one of the new crops he zeroed in on was saffron. A spice so expensive that it has been dubbed red gold, saffron is traditionally grown in Iran, India, Afghanistan, Spain and a handful of other countries. "We decided that we would bring two new crops to Nova Scotia, specifically because of the changing climate," Roy said recently from his four-year-old Coastal Grove Farm in Upper Port La Tour, N.S. (Th

  • New York D.A. Fails to Stop for Speeding Ticket, Swears at Police Officer: 'I Understand the Law Better Than You'

    In bodycam footage of the exchange, District Attorney Sandra Doorley admitted to going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and said, “I don’t really care"

  • Former Marine’s family paid $1.8 million after he was killed by Franklin County deputy

    “I often find myself awake at night thinking about the evidence and wondering what really happened to my son .....”

  • Iraqi TikTok star Umm Fahad shot dead in Baghdad

    Iraqi social media star Ghufran Sawadi, better known as Umm Fahad, was shot dead outside her home in Baghdad, Iraq on Friday night, a Baghdad police source told CNN.

  • Southern California woman pleads guilty in $150-million counterfeit postage scheme

    Lijuan 'Angela' Chen pleaded guilty to defrauding the United States Postal Service out of more than $150 million.

  • Father Who Drove His Family Of 4 Off Cliff Suffered Psychotic Break, Doctors Say

    On April 24, two doctors for the defense testified that Dharmesh Arvind Patel experienced an episode that led him to believe that his children may be sex trafficked

  • Michigan woman charged in boat club crash that killed 2 children released on bond

    Marshella Chidester is charged in the fatal crash at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County. She has been released on a $1.5 million bond.

  • 17-Year-Old Found Dead at Ex-Cop's Home Identified as His Girlfriend and Mother to Their Child

    The woman, Angelica Santos, is believed to have been stabbed to death by former police officer Elias Huizar

  • 3 women from India killed after speeding SUV goes airborne in S.C. crash

    Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.