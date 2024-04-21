Petition process is under threat in Missouri General Assembly, advocate warns | Opinion

It’s our say

The petition process, which has enabled Missourians to make popular initiatives reality for 100 years, is under threat. This building block of democracy faces deceptive efforts in Jefferson City during this session of the General Assembly that could kneecap the power of petitions in our state, such that a few could thwart the will of the many.

Missouri voters showed me their basic humanity as they overcame regressive forces to expand Medicaid, a move that helped ensure my mother could live in dignified security in her final months. We are doing it again now as broad coalitions work together to advance fair wages, sick leave and women’s health care through the initiative process. These are issues that matter to people and will be in front of you in a polling booth soon, likely alongside the very question of whether we should dismantle the framework that put them there.

Tell your friends. Speak to your legislators and get it right when voting: Government of, by and for the people is worth preserving. Take care of your democracy.

- Garth Stocking, Kansas City

Trump ‘facts’

I have visited Gettysburg, and from all the information I heard from experts none mentions Robert E. Lee stating, “Never fight uphill, me boys,” as Donald Trump claimed at a recent campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania.

Another example of Trump’s lunacy is when he said in the same speech, “It was so interesting, and so vicious, and horrible, and so beautiful in so many different ways.” What?

There is nothing beautiful about the deaths of Americans on those days. The Union suffered more than 23,000 casualties and the Confederates more than 28,000. In three days, more than 7,000 died. And Trump thinks it was “so beautiful”?

He’s the real danger to our democracy. He has told us this many times, but his supporters say, “It’s just Trump. He doesn’t mean it,” and blame the liberal press for taking it out of context. Nonsense. He means it.

Some Trump supporters say we should trust Russian President Vladimir Putin when he says he does not intend to take more land if he wins in Ukraine. There was another tyrant who said something similar. His name was Adolf Hitler. We tried to appease his lust for power and land, and more than 80 million people paid the price.

- Jeffrey J. Showers, Retired United States Army major, Spring Hill

What a waste

Like many Americans, I just paid my taxes. But unlike many, I think I should pay for the privilege of living in the United States. In that way, I take after my dad, who survived Pearl Harbor and 4 1/2 years in the Pacific Theater. He never complained about paying taxes — only about figuring them.

Even he would be upset about the House of Representatives’ misuse of our hard-earned money. I’m not paying the House to play games and concoct political theater. There are so many challenges facing us as Americans and citizens of the world. What are these representatives thinking?

Time is money, and they are wasting both.

- Judith Zillner, Merriam

Simple kindness

A group of neighbors gets together each Wednesday morning at a local restaurant for coffee and to discuss sports, world events, politics and so on. Last week, our group of eight men noted at an adjacent table a family of Muslims, based on the hijabs the women were wearing. There were all ages present: children, young men and women, as well as some older women. We all looked at them because they were different in appearance from us, but nothing was said.

As I left the group, one of the older woman in a hijab got up from her table and stopped me. She told me my shoelace was untied. She proceeded to kneel and tie my shoe so that I would not trip. This was unexpected, and I thanked her very much as I made eye contact.

What an impression that act of kindness made on me. Just like that commercial, it made me want to “pay it forward” to someone else.

- Harry Wyre Jr., Overland Park

Checks needed

In a recent Star guest commentary, a Kansas City-area convenience store owner promoted Missouri House Bill 2060, saying it would establish a uniform statewide policy for tobacco sales. (April 17, 8A, “Missouri should have the same flavored tobacco rules for all”)

In reality, H.B. 2060 would blatantly eliminate all local authority regarding sales of tobacco products. It would erase at least 30 local “Tobacco 21” ordinances — which raise the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 — and the authority to conduct compliance checks to assure retailers don’t sell tobacco to youths.

Beginning in 2011, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration contracted with Missouri to conduct retailer compliance checks. But some retailers have not been evaluated even once. And unless a violation required a follow-up compliance check, many retailers have not received a second visit.

FDA data shows rates of retailer compliance with not selling to people under 21 is notably higher in Missouri communities with local Tobacco 21 ordinances. The difference? Local ordinances mean more frequent compliance checks and quicker enforcement. For example, Gladstone’s violation rate decreased from 28.6% to 10.0% after implementing Tobacco 21, and Lee’s Summit’s violation rate decreased from 14.3% to 8.3%.

The data clearly proves it: Local ordinances work. The tobacco seller industry-promoted H.B. 2060 would undo that progress

- Stan Cowan, Jefferson City

Lefebvre vs. Hudler

When I’m not at the ballpark, I watch almost every Royals game on TV announced by Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler. That made me wonder if other Royals fans notice their starkly differing broadcasting styles, and how they would describe that difference. Here’s my take:

Lefebvre is analytical, informative, occasionally humorous and always professional.

Hudler is preachy, condescending, often egotistical and mostly repetitive.

So Royals fans: Agree or disagree?

- Tom Hall, Lake Quivira

Talk about control

One thing I learned about guns is the importance of exercising self-discipline. If we learn that, maybe we’ll live to continue our pursuit of liberty and happiness.

On the other hand, if there are no suspects after a shooting, then guns get the blame. Maybe we shouldn’t allow disobedient people to carry them.

- Jim Turner, Independence

Help them play

Call it the Caitlin Clark effect. With millions of fans tuning in to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes point guard, she rocketed women’s basketball into prime time during the NCAA tournament. She proved that female athletes can do amazing things.

Not every girl will have her “Caitlin moment.” And that’s where Madam President Camp comes in.

Since 2012, Madam President Camp has served hundreds of Kansas City girls ages 11 to 13 in weeklong day camps by creating an environment that encourages their natural leadership skills. Beyond leadership, our nonpartisan programming supports girls as they learn to put their voices into action to create change in their communities.

Campers also learn from high school and college age mentors who pair up with them for the week. Right now, our camps need mentors to help guide campers through our curriculum, activities and discussions.

As the only Kansas City-based organization of its kind, Madam President Camp looks forward to encouraging the next generation of girl leaders. Learn more at madampresidentcamp.org

- Kristin Wing, Board member, Madam President Camp, Leawood

Powered right

Missouri schools face challenges in transportation amid bus driver shortages, fuel price fluctuations and emission standards changes. Schools must make hard decisions about balancing tightening budgets while adopting newer bus technology. Their solution? Propane.

Propane is an ultra-low emission, domestically produced alternative fuel that costs half as much as diesel. It also has decades of research and infrastructure behind it.

Propane buses eliminate the black smoke that comes out of diesel tailpipes and dramatically reduce nitrogen oxides, known to trigger asthma and other respiratory issues. They are quieter, easier to maintain and start in minus 40 degrees. They qualify for Environmental Protection Agency grants and incentives. Propane fueling stations cost a fraction of compressed natural gas or electric installations.

All this makes propane buses an environmentally and fiscally responsible choice for urban, suburban and rural districts all over Missouri.

Grain Valley, Independence and Liberty public schools’ transition to propane resulted in significant savings and positive feedback. Other Missouri districts such as Fort Zumwalt have operated propane buses successfully for a decade, citing reliability and cost-effectiveness. Despite budget constraints, Missouri schools recognize propane buses as a sustainable and fiscally responsible solution for transportation, benefiting both the environment and financial bottom lines.

- Steve Ahrens, President,Missouri Propane Education & Research Council, Jefferson City