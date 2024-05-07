'Petunia Prowler' Steals $500 Worth of Flowers Ahead of Mother's Day

A man stole over $500 worth of flowers from a shop in Spencerport, New York, in the early hours of Monday, May 6, the Town of Ogden Police Department said.

Security camera footage released by the police department shows a man parking in front of the flowers shop, grabbing flower containers from the porch of the shop, and putting them in his car.

The security camera footage was also shared to the Facebook page of the flowers shop, Bob’s Pool and Garden Center in Spencerport.

“Let the season for theft begin,” Bob’s Pool and Garden Center wrote on Facebook.

“Apparently, the Mother’s Day flower rush started early this weekend,” the Town of Ogden Police Department wrote on Facebook, asking the public to help identifying the “petunia prowler” or his vehicle. Credit: Town of Ogden Police Department via Storyful