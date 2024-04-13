Philadelphia Union bring win streak into match with Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union (3-0-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Atlanta United FC +109, Philadelphia +211, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against Atlanta United.

United is 3-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. United leads the league giving up only five goals.

The Union are 0-0-1 in conference matchups. Julian Carranza leads the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. The Union have scored 12.

Sunday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored five goals for United. Jamal Thiare has three goals.

Carranza has four goals for the Union. Daniel Gazdag has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Daniel Rios (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured).

Union: Holden Trent (injured), Leon Maximilian Flach (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press