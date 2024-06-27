Phoebe Gates confirms relationship with Paul McCartney's grandson Arthur Donald in new photos

Phoebe Gates (pictured), daughter of tech entrepreneur Bill Gates, confirmed her relationship with Paul McCartney's grandson Arthur Donald in a new photo diary.

Phoebe Gates has found her “little darling.”

Gates, daughter of tech entrepreneur Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda, confirmed her relationship with Arthur Donald in a photo diary for Nylon magazine published Friday. Donald is the grandson of The Beatles vocalist Paul McCartney.

Gates, who recently graduated from Stanford University, shared a photo of Donald giving the 21-year-old a piggyback ride following the commencement ceremony. “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Another photo shows the couple posing at a graduation party that Gates and her college friend Mandy hosted. Gates wore a baby blue dress, while Donald donned a navy blue blazer and matching t-shirt. “He cleans up nicely,” Gates wrote.

Gates graduated from Stanford University on June 15 with a degree in human biology, per Nylon. Gates’ mother Melinda delivered the commencement speech at the ceremony, which Gates said was an inspiration for her to complete her bachelor’s degree in three years.

“I knew I had to make it happen if I could because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year’s commencement speech as a graduate,” Gates told the magazine. “I can’t think of a better ending!”

What to know about Phoebe Gates’ boyfriend Arthur Donald

Donald is the eldest grandchild of Beatles member McCartney, according to People magazine. The 25-year-old investor is the son of McCartney’s daughter Mary McCartney and TV producer Alistair Donald.

Donald briefly attended University College School in England before transferring to Yale University, per People, where he studied history. He graduated from the Ivy League university in 2021.

The Englander works as an investor at the Collaborative Fund, People reports. He previously worked as an analyst at Beehouse and Goldman Sachs, as well as completed an internship at film and TV production company Lucasfilm.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoebe Gates is dating Paul McCartney's grandson Arthur Donald