PHOTOS: Holy hail! Severe storms bring shovelable hail to Manitoba

You know it's a good hail storm when it's enough to...shovel!

That's what Manitobans were faced with on Thursday as severe thunderstorms bubbled up over the Prairies. The storms prompted Canada’s first tornado warnings of the year across all three Prairie provinces throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

As the storms progressed, accumulating hail was reported across Manitoba.

"A weak trough tapped into a slim area of energy triggering supercells in Manitoba," says Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "The first round developed in the late afternoon, with strong up and down drafts that helped to produce the hail."

Radar - Manitoba Hail - May16

The strength of the storm, combined with slow movement, allowed for a significant amount of hail to accumulate west of Winnipeg. Later in evening, supercells across the southwest were warned, but no damage was reported.

An encore presentation of the storms is possible on Friday, as the low-pressure system responsible travels east across the region. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your areas, as conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

Here's a closer look at all the hail that had people talking on Thursday:

