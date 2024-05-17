PHOTOS: Holy hail! Severe storms bring shovelable hail to Manitoba

Digital Writers
·1 min read

You know it's a good hail storm when it's enough to...shovel!

That's what Manitobans were faced with on Thursday as severe thunderstorms bubbled up over the Prairies. The storms prompted Canada’s first tornado warnings of the year across all three Prairie provinces throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

As the storms progressed, accumulating hail was reported across Manitoba.

DON'T MISS: Peas, walnuts and golf balls: here’s what hailstone size means for damage

"A weak trough tapped into a slim area of energy triggering supercells in Manitoba," says Rachel Modestino, a meteorologist at The Weather Network. "The first round developed in the late afternoon, with strong up and down drafts that helped to produce the hail."

Radar - Manitoba Hail - May16
Radar - Manitoba Hail - May16

The strength of the storm, combined with slow movement, allowed for a significant amount of hail to accumulate west of Winnipeg. Later in evening, supercells across the southwest were warned, but no damage was reported.

RELATED: 2023 was the year of massive hail across North America

An encore presentation of the storms is possible on Friday, as the low-pressure system responsible travels east across the region. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your areas, as conditions can change quickly when severe weather hits.

Here's a closer look at all the hail that had people talking on Thursday:

WATCH: Hail piles up like snow in Manitoba during severe storms

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail image courtesy Shelley Cook/X

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Severe storms bubbling on the Prairies, more expected on Friday

    Severe thunderstorms continue for portions of Alberta and Saskatchewan on Thursday, with the risk moving east into Manitoba on Friday

  • Rain keeping Fort McMurray fire at bay, as thousands out of homes in Western Canada

    FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov

  • ‘Bizarre’ creature — that hunts like an ‘assassin’ — discovered as new species. See it

    Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.

  • Heads-up, threat of severe storms Alberta, Saskatchewan

    Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.

  • Giant sea creature’s body washes ashore in Massachusetts — for second time, experts say

    Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.

  • Sanctuary's 'Most Traumatized Bear' Is Living a Life 'of Hope and Happiness' a Year After Her Rescue

    Dawn the moon bear is thriving at Animals Asia's Tam Dao sanctuary in Vietnam after her rescue from a bear bile farm

  • Cheetah and cubs cross river in rare video; ‘I was holding my breath’

    Viewers of this “extremely rare” footage express concern about the cheetahs crossing this African river due to the danger of crocodiles.

  • Rounds of rain, with signs of snow as temperatures cool over the Prairies

    Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend

  • ‘Little, helpless, precious’ bear cub was dropped off at California home. What will happen next?

    “It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.

  • Renewed severe weather threat brews over the Prairies on Friday

    An encore of Thursday’s stormy weather could bubble on the eastern Prairies as folks kick off the long holiday weekend

  • Two Banff black bears destroyed — one for behavioral issues and another due to health

    Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a

  • Minor earthquake rattles eastern Ontario, western Quebec

    The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to

  • 4 Kitchener homes to pilot greywater system that may one day help people save money on their water bill

    The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa

  • Severe storms kill at least 4 in Houston, knock out power to 900,000 homes and businesses

    HOUSTON (AP) — Fast-moving thunderstorms pummeled southeastern Texas on Thursday for the second time this month, killing at least four people, blowing out windows in high-rise buildings, downing trees and knocking out power to more than 900,000 homes and businesses in the Houston area. Officials urged residents to keep off roads, as many were impassable and traffic lights were expected to be out for much of the night. “Stay at home tonight. Do not go to work tomorrow, unless you’re an essential

  • Fear, anxiety as thousands flee their homes in Fort McMurray due to threat of wildfire

    Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba

  • Roads Packed as Fort McMurray Residents Flee Wildfires

    Residents were seen evacuating areas of Fort McMurray in Alberta as wildfires kept spreading on Tuesday, May 14.According to Alberta Wildfire, crews were battling an “out of control” forest fire south of Fort McMurray as of Thursday morning.This footage captured by Facebook user Faith De Ocampo Slater shows residents heading south on AB-63 on Tuesday.The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods on Wednesday, after others had already evacuated on Tuesday.One of the fires was about 19,820 hectares (77 square miles) as of Thursday, officials said. Credit: Faith De Ocampo Slater via Storyful

  • Thousands ordered to evacuate Fort McMurray as wildfire threatens

    More than 6,000 residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., headed south to safety as a large, out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community. Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.

  • Life-threatening flooding problems to resurface in Texas, expand across southern US

    Areas from northeastern Texas to central and southern Alabama, and perhaps northern Florida, are bracing for the serious flooding consequences of 4-8 inches of rain and locally higher amounts into this weekend, in addition to severe thunderstorms, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The atmosphere is not ready to let go of the pattern responsible for rounds of heavy rain in parts of the southern United States since April. A large and slow-moving storm will push eastward over the middle of the natio

  • DeSantis, amid criticism, signs Florida bill making climate change a lesser state priority

    TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve

  • Extreme weather making it harder to be active

    Three in five adults in England say extreme weather has had a negative impact on their ability to be physically active, says Sport England.