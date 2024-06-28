In pictures: Glastonbury 2024 main stages open

After two days of build-up, the music is finally under way at Glastonbury Festival.

Over the next few days, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Shania Twain will play the famous Pyramid Stage.

Music lovers headed there early on Friday to bag themselves a good spot.

The stage's line-up kicked off at 12:00 BST with a performance from rock band Squeeze, followed by Olivia Dean, K-Pop band Seventeen and Paul Heaton.

PJ Harvey, LCD Soundsystem and Dua Lipa are still to come - with plenty more acts to watch elsewhere on the site.

