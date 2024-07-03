In Pictures: Tractor trips and putty pizzas as leaders make final push for votes

More than 7 in 10 voters have already decided whom they will vote for in the November presidential election, according to a new poll. The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday showed 72 percent of respondents said they have already made up their minds, while 28 percent said they are still weighing their choices. That’s a…
RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — The Virginia State Board of Elections on Tuesday certified the apparent narrow defeat of Republican Rep. Bob Good, one of America's most conservative congressmen, to a challenger endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the state's June 18 primaries.
Usually, a first lady looking radiant on the cover of Vogue is a PR coup for any presidential administration and a carefully-cultivated statement for a magazine that primarily covers fashion but also insists on its seriousness and depth.There have been some huge, unenforced errors in first lady features–profiling Asma al-Assad as a cosmopolitan “rose in the desert” as her dictator husband slaughtered thousands of Syrian civilians may have been the biggest–but generally, respected first lady + ta
After being AWOL at last week’s presidential debate in Atlanta and her husband’s criminal trial in Manhattan, Melania Trump surfaced on Monday in The Big Apple.According to photos published by the Daily Mail, the former model and first lady was seen Monday in a black coat and shades carrying luggage into Trump Tower, where she and Donald Trump stay when not in Florida at Mar-a-Lago.Her conspicuous absence from the debate last Thursday raised eyebrows as President Joe Biden’s wife was in clear vi
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged his performance during last Thursday's presidential debate wasn't his best, but blamed it on jet lag after two overseas trips earlier in June. Biden has faced mounting questions about his 2024 reelection bid after last week's shaky debate performance, with one House of Representatives fellow Democrat on Tuesday publicly calling on him to withdraw from the race. Speaking at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Tuesday evening, Biden admitted the debate against former President Donald Trump, his Republican rival, did not go well.
President Joe Biden has reportedly told a key ally that he knows his next few public appearances will determine if he stays in the race.The New York Times reports that Biden knows he must perform well in his Friday interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, as well as during campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s disastrous performance in the
NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump, was disbarred in New York on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Trump's 2020 election loss.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.