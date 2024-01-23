Pilot dies after small plane crashes at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas

One person is dead after a small aircraft crashed Sunday at the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A statement from the airport confirmed that a single-engine Cirrus SR 22 with only the pilot on board reported an emergency after leaving the airport around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, then crashed north of the airport's cargo building.

The airport is a joint civil-military airport in east Little Rock, Arkansas' capital city.

Deadly plane crash: Woman's body, wreckage found after plane crashes into ocean in Half Moon Bay, California

Pilot killed identified, cause of crash under investigation

The pilot, identified by KTHV as 62-year-old William Cope, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, and is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport has since resumed normal operations, according to the statement.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plane crash at Clinton Airport: Pilot dies shortly after takeoff