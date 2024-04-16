Pilot and His Dog Swim Safely to Shore After Plane Crashes in the Ocean

The LASD and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the man and his dog were able to swim safely to shore

Special Enforcement Bureau - LASD/Twitter Pilot and His Dog

A man and his dog are safe after swimming to shore when a small plane crashed!

The Los Angeles Times reported that an unidentified man and his dog are safe after the single-engine Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six plane the man was piloting crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on the afternoon of Sunday, April 14.

Sgt. Jeffrey Velasco of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told the L.A. Times that a call reporting the crash came in at 5:20 p.m. local time.

The incident occurred about 150 to 200 yards from the shore, near Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles and a witness called authorities to make the initial report.

Special Enforcement Bureau - LASD/Twitter View of the ocean and shore from a rescue plane

The Special Enforcement Bureau of the LASD posted on X (formerly Twitter) that it was sending out its Air Rescue 5 team and medics to the scene.

In the social media thread, the LASD later confirmed to CBS affiliate KCal News reporter Lesley Marin that "the occupant of the plane and his dog made it to shore and were met by Lomita Station Deputies."

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson, Edward Wargo also later confirmed to the L.A. Times that the one man and his dog were "able to safely swim" to shore.

Special Enforcement Bureau - LASD/Twitter Plane crash rescue scene

Furthermore, Craig Little of the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) told the L.A. Times that the unidentified man was "uninjured" after the crash.

The plane is registered to Christopher Risso per the Federal Aviation Administration.

Little said the plane sank and divers went into the ocean to mark its location, but no attempt was made to salvage the plane, which the FAA said was manufactured in 1981.

Per the FAA, the incident is still under investigation and the circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear, but the crash is being categorized as "an accident due to engine issues," the L.A. Times reported.



