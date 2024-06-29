Pistons acquire Tim Hardaway Jr. in trade with Mavericks

NextShark

Former NBA star Jeremy Lin and his brother Joseph helped the New Taipei Kings defeat the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots in Game 5 of the P.League+ (PLG) finals on Thursday to secure the championship. Thrilling overtime finish: Joseph stepped up in the second quarter with crucial three-pointers, extending the lead for New Taipei. Jeremy, despite a torn meniscus, came off the bench to help the team overcome an early deficit.