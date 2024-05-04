Plan to demolish Huddersfield's final gas holder

A Huddersfield landmark could be torn down this summer after plans were submitted to demolish the town's final gas holder.

The disused 127ft (39m) structure sits on Gasworks Street, off Leeds Road, with the nearby Gas Club venue, which is used by Huddersfield Town fans, also at risk

The gas holder is the last of 47 to be demolished by Northern Gas Networks.

A decision on the plans is expected by Kirklees Council by the end of May.

The circular Gasworks Street frame is the last one standing in Huddersfield, but the town once had five, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The dismantling of the gas storage vessel, Gas Club and two additional storage buildings is expected to begin on 22 July, with the the entire project due to run until 10 March next year.

A letter sent to residents about the plans said the gas holders had been "a vital part" of the supply system for a century and also bolstered gas supplies during cold weather.

"Advances in technology and the enhanced capability of the modern day gas network, however, mean these gas holders are no longer required," it added.

The application from Northern Gas Networks said there were "no plans to restore or remediate" the site once work was complete, but the void below the gas holder would be filled to ground level.

