Plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.

CBC
·1 min read
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says that it is looking into a plane crash near Squamish, B.C., on Saturday. Police say they received a notification of the crash on Friday evening. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Rescuers are helping police investigate a plane crash near Squamish, B.C, that occurred on Friday evening.

Rescuers are helping police investigate a plane crash near Squamish, B.C, that occurred on Friday evening.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Squamish RCMP reported receiving an automatic plane crash notification, sent from a smartphone, in a remote area on the outskirts of the municipality.

Police say search-and-rescue teams, along with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, are working with them to advance the investigation.

The RCMP did not specify exactly when they received the notification on Friday evening, nor did they disclose the type of plane that had crashed.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a statement it was aware of the "accident", but had not yet deployed investigators to the scene.

Although the TSB did not confirm whether the crash was fatal, it noted that it is working with the Squamish RCMP and the B.C. Coroners' Service to investigate the crash.

Squamish is located in the Sea-to-Sky region of the South Coast, and is located just around 50 km north of Vancouver.

