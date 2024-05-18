PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium free games for May 2024

PlayStation has announced the free games for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers coming in May 2024.

The top two subscription tiers give players a library of hundreds of games to download and play, with the most expensive tier adding even more games and cloud streaming options.

13 games will be added across the two services from Tuesday, May 21, with the return of Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) to Plus leading the pack.

Rockstar Games

The Sims 4 expansion City Living (PS4) is also part of the service. The draw of this one is the city world of San Myshuno, and you can find out how it stacks up to the other expansions in our ranking here.

You need the base game to play, but that's now free-to-play, so there's no purchase necessary (apart from Plus of course).

EA

Elsewhere, we've got a Grand Theft Auto-like shooter full of famous actors, a duo of games featuring cute cats, pawful puns and pretty simple Platinum trophies, as well as another LEGO title.

The Extra line-up consists of:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4)

The Sims 4: City Living (PS4)

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PS5)

Cat Quest (PS4)

Cat Quest II (PS4)

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS4)

Watch Dogs (PS4)

Deceive Inc (PS5)

The Settlers: New Allies (PS4)

Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS5/PS4)

Ingame Studios / 505 Games

Over on Premium, there are three newly-emulated PS1 games joining the service. They are: snowboarding game 2Xtreme, combat flight simulator G-Police, and the self-explanatory Worms Pinball.

On the same day, over 25 games are leaving Plus, including the initially reported batch, as well as Horizon Zero Dawn, the Darksiders games, and more.

