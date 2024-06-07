‘Please Please Please’—Sabrina Carpenter's Latest Music Video—Stars Barry Keoghan as a Smooth Criminal

Dave Benett/VF24

“Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter's new music video, proves that she and Barry Keoghan are getting serious. The couple reached a major relationship milestone on June 7 with the release of the video for Carpenter's latest single, about a boy she hopes and prays is not the bad guy people tell her he is.

The “Please Please Please” lyrics couldn't be about Barry Keoghan, could they? Our adorable, cheeky little Irishman? I mean, sure, Saltburn exists. But he's also tragic little Dominic from The Banshees of Inisherin! I digress.

In the song, Carpenter sings, “I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy/ Whatever devil's inside you, don't let him out tonight,” which is probably the most damning evidence that she's talking about her beau of roughly nine months. Or maybe this is: “I tell them it's just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes." The Irish do have a…reputation.

In the video, Keoghan plays the part of the bad boy a little too well, if you ask me, making his entrance hand-cuffed, in a slim-fit black polo, while being escorted into a jail cell (where Carpenter has found herself as well). From Carpenter's fluffy neon coats to Keoghan's heavy metal chains, the pair give chic Bonnie and Clyde, with a tinge of Christopher and Adriana. What I'm saying is, it works.

Watch the music video for “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter below:

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly met in September 2023 at a Givenchy show in Paris, a couple weeks after Carpenter attended a screening of Keoghan's Saltburn. They hard-launched their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March, and made their red carpet couple debut at the Met Gala.

The next celebrity relationship milestone that will truly signal their longevity? One of them making an appearance in the other's magazine cover profile as a lurking but supportive background figure. I'm waiting!

