Police: 5 people shot during event at Cincinnati park
Five people were shot at an event at a Madisonville park on Saturday, Cincinnati police said. Police have not revealed the condition of the victims or if they have any suspects.
Five people were shot at an event at a Madisonville park on Saturday, Cincinnati police said. Police have not revealed the condition of the victims or if they have any suspects.
The Love Island host just shared a series of comical pics to her Instagram. See photos
The California Democrat spotted a "fascinating thing" about GOP lawmakers after the verdict in the former president's hush money trial.
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
The Biloxi man was set for trial next week on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child.
In 2023, when suggested an 18-year-old, the 58-year-old said, “not young enough,” federal officials said.
Shamraze Arshad contacted the woman hours after she had been admitted to hospital.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
The 39-year-old mother-of-four said online criticism of her body has reached its pinnacle after she made her runway debut.
Last year, a grand jury indicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed on a felony charge of bringing a firearm into a bar
In a candid new podcast interview, the 52-year-old politician said it's important to be "all-in" every day as the country's leader.
Stars of the beloved '70s series reunited ahead of the show's 50th anniversary at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco on Saturday, June 15
Prince William and Kate Middleton have released an emotional behind-the-scenes video featuring tender family moment with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George...
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
Nancy Iskander's two sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, were killed in a 2020 hit-and-run
The young royal got a laugh from mom Kate Middleton...and an apparent scolding from sister Princess Charlotte
‘If my freedom of speech [is] taken, they’ll be coming for yours next,’ she posted in the aftermath of the offensive viral video
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
The Duchess of Sussex's friend, Nacho Figueras, dropped another clue about what to expect from Meghan's forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer modelled a must-see orange swimsuit for a sun-soaked getaway