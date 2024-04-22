Police arrest suspect after home of LA Mayor Karen Bass broken into

The home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass was broken into Sunday. Pool File Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

April 22 (UPI) -- An intruder broke into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday, her office said in a statement, with police stating a suspect was in custody.

Bass' office said in a brief statement that an intruder had broken into the mayor's Getty House at about 6:40 a.m.

"Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe," it said.

The Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations Division said the intruder had smashed a window to gain entry to the house, which is located in the city's historic Windsor Square district.

"The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody without incident," it said on X. "There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident."

The suspect was later identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a 29-year-old resident of Los Angeles. He was booked on a felony burglary charge. Jail records indicate that his bail was set at $100,000.

The LAPD said the investigation is ongoing.

"The mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," Bass' office said.

In September 2022 when Bass was a House representative for the state, her personal residence in Baldwin Vista was burglarized, resulting in the theft of two handguns. Two suspects were arrested.

The following month, the home of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was broken into. The veteran politician was not home, but her husband, Paul Pelosi, was. The intruder violently assaulted him with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The intruder, David DePape, was convicted in November of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting the family member of a federal official.