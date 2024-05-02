Police arrest suspects accused of stealing mail from 53 victims in Sacramento, Placer counties

The Lincoln Police Department arrested seven suspects from across the capital region on suspicion of stealing mail from more than 50 victims.

Lincoln police officers conducted three enforcement operations in which the arrests were made from March to April. The arrested suspects included a man from Elk Grove and Lodi.

Each person arrested by police had stolen mail with them, police said.

The mail was taken from Sacramento, Olivehurst and Lincoln, police said.

Police have offered many tips to keep mail safe, including checking your mailbox daily to reduce the risk of theft.