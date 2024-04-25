Police CCTV appeal after sexual assault on escalator at Oval Tube station

Police are looking for this man in connection with a sexual assault at Oval station (British Transport Police)

Police have issued an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault at Oval underground station.

The victim was on the escalator at the Tube station when they were sexually assaulted just after 4pm on March 27, according to British Transport Police.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 422 of 27 March 2024.