Police say Chiefs’ Rashee Rice was driving well above 100 mph before crash: report

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice was driving 119 miles per hour just seconds before his crash on a Dallas highway, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The newspaper, which acquired Rice’s arrest affidavit, stated that the Lamborghini Urus driven by Rice was going 119 mph some 4.5 seconds before he collided with other cars. The Corvette involved in the crash was going 116 mph, according to the affidavit, “but had slowed to 91 miles per hour about 1.5 seconds before,” the Morning News said.

The speed limit on the highway, according to the Morning News, was 70 miles per hour.

Rice, 23, faces eight charges in connection with the crash, including aggravated assault — a second-degree felony — and collision involving serious bodily injury — a third-degree felony. He turned himself into the police Thursday night before being released shortly after on bond.

The Morning News reported that police stated in the affidavit the drivers of the two vehicles “made multiple aggressive maneuvers to get through traffic.” The affidavit noted both cars hit each other while trying to avoid other vehicles.

Investigators first met with Rice four days after the crash, the Morning News reported. The affidavit stated that a detective asked Rice whether two scars above his eye were from the crash, and Rice said yes.

Rice, who played at SMU, was picked by the Chiefs in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

During the Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl championship last year, Rice added 26 receptions for 262 yards with a touchdown.

The Star’s Pete Grathoff contributed to this report.