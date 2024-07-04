Police hunt knifeman after three people stabbed in west London

Police are hunting for a knifeman after three people were stabbed in west London on Thursday afternoon.

The first stabbing happened in Alcott Close, a small residential cul-de-sac in Feltham, shortly before 2.10pm.

Met police officers arrived in the street, which backs onto a green space and a primary school, to find a man with a stab injury. His attacker had already fled.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

Six minutes later, police were called to Walsham Road around three-quarters-of-a-mile away, to reports of another stabbing.

They arrived to find two men with stab injuries.

“They were both taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” said a police spokesperson on Thursday evening.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish whether the assaults are linked.”

Crime scenes remained in place in the two roads on Thursday evening.