Police investigate death of man found fatally shot in south Fort Worth

Police are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot in south Fort Worth on Saturday, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Seminary Drive regarding a call about an unconscious person. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was already dead when the officers arrived, according to police.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made, police said.

Officials haven’t publicly identified the victim.

This is the nineteenth homicide this year, according to Fort Worth police records. Last year by this time there were 30.

