Police looking for Chiefs’ Rashee Rice following major Dallas car accident: report

Dallas police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice following a major car accident on Saturday night, the Dallas Morning News is reporting.

The Morning News said that a vehicle “believed to be registered or leased to Rice” was part of a crash on North Central Expressway in Dallas. The Morning News said it obtained a police call sheet that confirmed law enforcement officials were looking for Rice related to the accident.

The newspaper said Rice’s alleged involvement in the accident was not yet clear.

As of Sunday morning, Rice did not appear on Dallas County jail logs.

Dallas television station WFAA reported Saturday night about a multi-vehicle crash on North Central Expressway, showing video from the scene afterward while saying traffic had been backed up several hours while the highway was shut down. The station said at least one person was in the hospital.

Rice — a North Richland, Texas native — was honored at the 101 Awards last week in Kansas City with the Mack Lee Hill Award, given annually to the Chiefs’ best rookie. A second-round pick out of SMU, Rice led all KC wide receivers with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 26 postseason receptions, which set an NFL record for a rookie.

In the last two weeks, Rice has often joined new Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas to work out ahead of the season with Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe.