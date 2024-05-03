Police find man dead in charred wreckage 3 months after Edmonton fire

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have discovered a body in the charred remains of an apartment almost three months after a fire.

The victim has been identified as 70-year-old Ricardo Olivares.

Police descended on the southside apartment complex in late January to carry out a court order against a man who had barricaded himself inside a suite.

During the standoff, the suite caught fire and the building was evacuated.

The man was charged with arson and the matter was closed until about a month ago, when family members of Olivares contacted police to ask about his whereabouts.

Police say they then searched the apartment wreckage and found the remains.

They say the senior died from smoke inhalation, and the man accused of starting the fire has now been charged with manslaughter.

The Canadian Press