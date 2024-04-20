Police officer, man in custody injured in Fruitland vehicle accident

A Fruitland police officer and a man in custody were hospitalized Friday evening after a pickup truck struck a patrol car on U.S. Highway 95 in Fruitland.

The Fruitland officer’s vehicle was stopped in the northbound traffic lane on Highway 95, with its rear warning lights on, when a 71-year-old man from New Plymouth collided with the back of the vehicle, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

A 27-year-old man from Meridian was in custody in the rear of the patrol car when it was struck, according to the news release.

The Meridian man was taken to a hospital via air ambulance, and the officer was hospitalized in a ground ambulance.

The crash, which occurred just before 9 p.m. Friday, remains under investigation, according to the release.