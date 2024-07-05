Police probe July 4 shooting death at Columbia apartment complex

Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday at a Columbia apartment complex.

Columbia Police Department said on social media site X (formerly Twitter) that officers were dispatched at about 3:15 p.m. on July 4 to the Woodland Terrace Apartments, which are at 320 South Beltline Blvd., in regard to the shooting. That’s just south of Rosewood Drive, not far the Midlands Technical College Beltline campus.

Officers found an injured male when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died. The Richland County Coroner’s Office had not publicly announced the victim’s identity as of early Friday morning.

Columbia Police are asking anyone who might have information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.