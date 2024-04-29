Police locate parents of 5-year-old girl after alert in Wake Forest

Josh Shaffer
·1 min read

UPDATE: Police report at 2 p.m. Monday that the girl’s parents have been located.

Police in Wake Forest have asked the public to help locate the parents of a 5-year-old girl found who was found wandering by herself.



Officers posted the girl’s picture on Facebook Monday afternoon and said she had told them her name is Leah. She described her house as blue and white.



She was discovered off of Wall Road in the town’s Richland Hills subdivision.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 554-6150.

