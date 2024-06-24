Police seeking information after series of 'bias-related' crimes in Central Phoenix

The Daily Beast

The alleged involvement of Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son in the 2015 roadside murder of his former classmate has long been a lingering question mark over the infamous family’s tangled web of legal woes.This week, Buster Murdaugh finally fired back, filing a damning defamation lawsuit against Netflix and others who produced documentaries and news articles that, he says, “irreparably damaged” his reputation by insinuating he was involved in 19-year-old Stephen Smith’s death. But his decision