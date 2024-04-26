Police Tackle Pro-Palestinian Protester During Paris Demonstration

Pro-Palestine protesters rallied outside one of the most prestigious universities in Paris on April 25, as French president Emmanuel Macron delivered an address.

Footage filmed by Cedric Canton shows the “heavy-handed arrest” of a demonstrator at the Place du Pantheon, near part of campus of the Sorbonne university where Macron was speaking.

Other video filmed by Cedric Canton shows a large police presence at the Place du Pantheon, as protesters chant and wave Palestinian flags.

These protests come amid a wave of rising tensions across college and university campuses in the United States, where a number of pro-Palestine demonstrations have taken place. Credit: Cedric Canton via Storyful

Video Transcript

