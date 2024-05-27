Polls close in Baie Verte-Green Bay byelection

Voters will elect two new MHAs on Tuesday, in the byelections for Humber East and Trinity-Bay de Verde. (CBC - image credit)

Polls have closed in the Baie Verte-Green Bay byelection. (CBC)

Polls have closed in the riding of Baie Verte-Green Bay, where a byelection will decide Newfoundland and Labrador's newest MHA.

Three candidates are vying to replace Liberal MHA Brian Warr, who has represented the district since 2015: Progressive Conservative Lin Paddock, NDP candidate Riley Harnett and Liberal Owen Burt.

The district, formerly known as Baie Verte-Springdale, covers 40 communities in the northern coastal area of central Newfoundland.

CBC News will update this story with results as they come in.

