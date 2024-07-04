Polls open across Cornwall and Devon

Voting in the UK general election is under way, with polling stations open across Cornwall and Devon.

People can vote between 07:00 BST and 22:00.

There are 13 seats being contested in Devon and six in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

Anyone intending to vote in person will need to take an approved form of photo ID to the polling station.

But they do not need to take polling cards.

The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

More details around electoral law and the BBC code of practice is explained here.

