Polls show French far-right party with big lead ahead of Sunday election

France’s far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen is showing a significant lead in the latest polls ahead of the country’s national election. File Photo by Clement Martin/UPI

June 29 (UPI) -- France's far-right National Rally party is showing a large lead in the latest polls ahead of the country's national election Sunday.

The party led by Marine Le Pen is projected to capture 36% of the popular vote, according to the poll conducted by the French polling and market research firm IFOP.

That would equate to between 260 and 295 seats in the French parliament.

If Le Pen's National Rally wins, it would mark the first far-right government since the Nazis occupied France during World War II.

France's parliament is made up of 577 seats, meaning a majority of 289 is required to form an absolute majority government. Falling short of that, the country could look to form a coalition.

The party led by Marine Le Pen is projected to capture 36% of the popular vote, according to the poll conducted by the French polling and market research firm IFOP, which would equate to between 260 and 295 seats in the French parliament. File Photo by Clement Martin/UPI

French President Emmanuel Macron's governing Renaissance party is projected to secure only 20% of the popular vote, with the left-wing New Popular Front sitting at 27%, according to the poll, published Thursday.

The first of two rounds of voting in the election takes place Sunday with the second round set for July 7.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s (L) governing Renaissance party is projected to secure only 20% of the popular vote, with the left-wing New Popular Front sitting at 27% according to the poll, published Thursday. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

Under the country's electoral system, any candidate that receives at least 12.5% of the local vote moves on to the second round of voting.

Macron had not commented publicly on the latest polling numbers as of Saturday afternoon,

"Nothing can stop a people who have started to hope again. Have faith in France, be free, be passionately French," National rally member Jordan Bardella said on X in a post translated to English by Google.