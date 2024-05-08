Pontiac School inspires community with second annual Earth Day water walk

WIIKWEMKOONG—In a powerful display of reverence for Mother Earth, Wasse Abin Pontiac Elementary School hosted its second annual Earth Day water walk on April 22, drawing together students, parents and faculty in a celebration of unity and environmental stewardship.

Under the guidance of School Program Facilitator Braidie Brittin and revered elders, participants embarked on a sacred journey from the school grounds to the tranquil waterside at the marina in Wikwemikoong. Adorned in traditional regalia, they moved in harmony, their steps echoing the timeless connection between humanity and the life-giving essence of water.

Danielle Roy-MacDonald, lead drummer and singer of Odeminkwe Singers, provided insight into the profound significance of the ceremony. “We as women are water carriers,” she shared with The Expositor. “It is the water of our wombs that bring life into the world, so it is very important and sacred to us to pray for the waters in this way.”

Ms. Roy-MacDonald emphasized the global impact of their prayers, highlighting the interconnectedness of all waters. “We pray not only for our water, but the health of the water around the world,” she explained. “Waters are all connected, so what we do here makes a difference everywhere.”

The spiritual essence of the water, Ms. Roy-MacDonald revealed, carries the messages of love and healing across continents. “The spirit of the water takes the messages we put into her all over the world,” she expressed passionately. “I encourage women everywhere to pray for the water every chance they get.”

The Earth Day water walk at Wasse Abin Pontiac School transcended a simple event, becoming a profound testament to the enduring wisdom of Indigenous traditions and the urgent call to protect our planet. As participants united in prayer and reflection, they not only honoured the sacredness of water but also inspired a community to embrace their role as stewards of the Earth, promoting a legacy of respect and harmony for generations to come.

Jacqueline St. Pierre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Manitoulin Expositor