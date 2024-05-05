Portland Thorns take down Washington Spirit 2-1 for 4th straight NWSL victory

Sam Coffey and Christine Sinclair scored early goals and the Portland Thorns earned a 2-1 win over the Washington Spirit on Saturday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Lena Silano scored for the Spirit (5-3-0) late in the second half.

Portland opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Hina Sugita beat her defender into the box and cut the ball back for Coffey, who ran onto it and finished into the right corner.

Isabella Obaze flicked a free kick into the box in the 22nd minute and Sinclair got to the ball right before goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury to double Portland's lead.

Silano headed in Trinity Rodman's cross in the 86th minute.

After starting the season slow, the Thorns (4-3-1) have now won four straight games.

“We're playing with a different kind of energy and a different kind of fire,” Coffey said about Portland's run under interim head coach Rob Gale.

GOTHAM 1, COURAGE 0

Lynn Williams scored her first goal of the season to give Gotham FC its first home win of the campaign, 1-0 over the North Carolina Courage.

Ella Stevens' pass was deflected right to Williams, who finished into the upper corner in the 11th minute for the 300th goal in club history.

In addition to Ashley Sanchez's shot that struck the post in the second half, the Courage (4-4-0) finished with an edge in shots on target as they pushed for an equalizer, but Gotham’s defense held strong.

Ann-Katrin Berger, who got her first start for Gotham (2-2-2) last week after transferring from Chelsea in England, made five saves to hold the Courage scoreless for the first time this season.

Susie Rantz, The Associated Press