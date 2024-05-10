Post Office boss denies ‘covering tracks’

Ben King - BBC business reporter
·3 min read

A Post Office boss has denied deleting emails that may have shown a key report he wrote was inaccurate weeks after he wrote it.

Rod Ismay’s 2010 internal report was widely cited by the Post Office as proof that Horizon was reliable.

When Mr Ismay was told his conclusions were wrong, Mr Ismay didn’t correct his report, the Horizon Inquiry heard today.

In fact he listed it as a "highlight" in his annual appraisal two years later.

Rod Ismay was the Post Office’s head of product and branch accounting.

He wrote his report in two weeks in 2010, and in evidence to the Post Office Inquiry last year he accepted the suggestion that he had been asked to “present one side of the coin” rather than thoroughly investigate flaws in the system.

He was recalled to the inquiry for a further day of evidence today after new documents were disclosed.

The inquiry heard today that within weeks of filing the report, he was shown evidence that undermined one of its key assertions – that there was no ‘back door’ and no way for the data in Post Office branches to be changed without the sub-Postmasters’ knowledge.

If the existence of back doors had been publicly known, the inquiry heard, it would have undermined all previous prosecutions which had relied on Horizon data to prove the guilt of sub-postmasters.

Weeks after he circulated his report in 2010, Mr Ismay received an email which clearly indicated that Fujitsu could alter data at branches – a back door did exist.

This email has not been disclosed to the inquiry. Its contents are only known as a cut and pasted section in a different email.

Flora Page, one of the lawyers acting for Horizon victims, said this was because Mr Ismay had deliberately deleted them, in an attempt to conceal the fact that he knew his 2010 report was wrong.

“You knew that email had to be deleted, didn’t you?”

“No,” Mr Ismay replied.

“You understood that it undermined the safety of all those past convictions. You knew that, didn’t you?” Ms Page asked.

“No,” he replied again.

“I didn’t go round deleting my history of emails on this topic,” he added.

The inquiry presented Mr Ismay with four occasions where documents showed he was made aware that there were back doors.

“Why did you do nothing on each of those four occasions?” counsel for the inquiry Jason Beer KC asked.

Mr Ismay replied “Well, I am sorry, I think I’ve just got so many things going on this hasn’t registered with me either. And that’s not good saying that. That’s not a satisfactory thing, but it didn’t.”

It was one of many times during his evidence where Mr Ismay cited the pressures of work and the volume of emails he received for failing to draw attention to flaws in his report.

But the inquiry heard that far from correcting his 2010 report, Mr Ismay was still circulating it.

He forwarded the first part of it to colleagues as late as November 2013, saying it “still holds good” – long after he was informed its conclusions were wrong.

The inquiry was also shown Mr Ismay’s submission to own performance and development review – his annual appraisal assessing his work.

In a list of his ‘highlights of the year’ he mentioned “Praise from Chairman [at the time, Alice Perkins] for “The Ismay Report” and being able to continually rebut claims.”

Those were claims about flaws in the Horizon system, which led to hundreds of people being convicted.

The inquiry also saw how Mr Ismay had forwarded an email from Post Office boss David Smith greeting the conviction of Seema Misra as “brilliant news”. She was the postmistress from West Byfleet in Surrey who was convicted of theft and sent to jail while pregnant in 2010.

He added his own note, welcoming it as an “excellent result”.

Mr Beer asked if he was regarded as a “[safe] pair of hands who would always defend Horizon on behalf of the Post Office” – which Mr Ismay denied.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Oxford stabbing: Two more arrested in connection with stabbing

    Tobias Bruce, 32, died after suffering multiple stab wounds in Oxford on 25 February.

  • 700 union workers launch 48-hour strike at Virgin Hotels casino off Las Vegas Strip

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — About 700 workers walked off the job at a hotel-casino near the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning in what union organizers said would be a 48-hour strike after spending months trying to reach a deal for new five-year contract with Virgin Hotels. The Culinary Union Local 226, the largest in Nevada, said the action marked its first strike in 22 years. The union authorized a citywide strike late last year, but it reached agreements with all the major hotel-casinos on the Strip coverin

  • Owner wants beach ban on dogs lifted

    Dogs are banned from certain areas of beaches from 1 May until 30 September each year.

  • Mother felt violated by 'wrongful arrest' - court

    PC Perry Lathwood is charged with assaulting Jocelyn Agyemang during an arrest in Croydon.

  • ATCO subsidiary to build new Alberta pipeline to supply gas to petrochemical project

    CALGARY — Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., plans to build a new, $2-billion natural gas pipeline in Alberta that will supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton. The project will be the largest-ever energy infrastructure project by an ATCO Energy Systems company, said chief operating officer Wayne Stensby in an interview. Stensby said the pipeline will supply natural gas to Dow Chemical's $9-billion Path2Zero

  • Ontario Court of Appeal rejects ex-teacher's appeal in a lawsuit against Waterloo Region District School Board

    The Ontario Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal of a retired teacher in a case against the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) over the termination of a presentation she was making at a board meeting.Carolyn Burjoski, a former English as a second language teacher, was removed from a WRDSB meeting in 2022 — where she appeared as a delegation — for expressing concerns about the content in some elementary school books. Burjoski filed a judicial review in April 2022, arguing that the b

  • China’s Factory Glut Alarms the World But There’s No Quick Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- The groundswell of complaints about China’s factory output keeps getting louder, but there’s no sign Beijing is ready for fixes that might backfire on its vulnerable economy.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft’s Xbox Is Planning More Cuts After Studio ClosingsAmericans Are Racking Up ‘Phantom Debt’ That Wall Street Can’t TrackStormy Daniels Will Return to Court in Test of Trump’s DemeanorTrump Judge Indefinitely Postpones Documents Case TrialThis week European Union leaders, who are

  • Black Montreal police officer claims he was racially profiled in lawsuit against SQ

    A Black Montreal police officer is alleging he was racially profiled while off duty in a lawsuit against four of his provincial counterparts and Quebec's attorney general."If you're a Black man, either you're a judge, you're a lawyer, you're a police officer, wherever you are in the society, you are subject to being racially profiled," said the plaintiff's lawyer, Fernando Belton.The 43-year-old plaintiff, whose name is withheld by a court order, has 15 years' experience as a police officer and

  • A 63-year-old peak boomer said she 'can't even think about retiring' despite having a master's degree and working two jobs

    Cathy, a 63-year-old clerical worker in Minnesota, fears she may never be able to fully retire, even though she's worked her entire life.

  • Maduro's lawmaker son says Venezuela is open to paying debts to China

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela is open to paying its debt to China - which according to independent data amounts to some $10 billion - lawmaker Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of President Nicolas Maduro, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. Venezuela's relationship with China is "foolproof and weatherproof," Maduro Guerra said, adding that Chinese companies are keen to invest in the South American country. China is a major player in Venezuela's oil and gas sector, as well as being the OPEC country's largest creditor.

  • With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up

    Here's how these top Canadian energy infrastructure stocks could benefit from the AI data centre boom. The post With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Huawei's new phone uses more China-made chips

    STORY: An exclusive report for Reuters has found Huawei’s latest high-end phone features more Chinese suppliers than ever before. This includes a new flash memory storage chip and an improved processor, highlighting the progress China is making towards technological self-sufficiency. Online tech repair company iFixit and consultancy TechSearch International scrutinised the inside of Huawei’s Pura 70 Pro on behalf of Reuters. They found parts including a memory chip they said was likely packaged by the Chinese giant's in-house chip unit HiSilicon. These findings have not been previously reported, and Huawei declined to comment.Some memory chips for earlier models had been made by South Korea’s SK Hynix.Now Huawei’s resurgence in the high-end smartphone market after four years of U.S. sanctions is being watched closely as it has become a symbol of U.S.-China trade tensions. Huawei launched the Pura 70’s four smartphone models in April, and they quickly sold out.Analysts say it will likely take more market share from iPhone maker Apple, leaving Washington to question the efficacy of its curbs on the Chinese telecoms equipment giant.

  • International student degrees don't match labour market needs, data shows

    Canada's recruitment of international students has tilted strongly toward filling spots in business programs, while doing little to meet the high demand for workers in health care and the skilled trades, according to a CBC News analysis of federal data.

  • Googlers reportedly grilled execs over low morale after staff missed out on pay rises while earnings surged

    One employee claimed they had noticed "a significant decline in morale," CNBC reported.

  • Binance Fired Investigator Who Uncovered Market Manipulation at Client DWF Labs: WSJ

    A Binance team found that "VIP" clients – those trading more than $100 million per month – were engaging in pump-and-dump schemes and wash trading, the Wall Street Journal said.

  • Kevin O’Leary: ‘Being an Entrepreneur Is a State of Mind’ — How To Get There

    Kevin O'Leary is one of the most recognizable entrepreneurs in the country, thanks to the success of the hit TV show "Shark Tank." Over the course of his time on "Shark Tank," O'Leary reportedly has...

  • Philippines eyes boost to nickel processing capacity

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines said on Friday it aimed to add three more processing plants in the effort to develop a downstream industry for its abundant nickel resources, after nations such as China and the United States expressed interest in the mining sector. The Southeast Asian nation is looking to follow neighbouring Indonesia, which lured major investment in processing plants for its huge deposits of nickel ore after banning unprocessed exports in 2020. Environment Minister Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, whose agency also regulates mining, said the Philippines should boost its capacity to process nickel, a key component in producing EV batteries.

  • After layoffs, Musk says Tesla to spend $500 million on charging network

    "Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year," Musk said in a post on his social media platform X. After the layoffs last week, Musk said Tesla planned to expand the Supercharger network but at a slower pace for new locations.

  • Canadian oil sands production to rise 15% by 2030, report says

    Canada's oil sands will produce 3.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, a 15% increase from current levels, as companies focus on investing in optimizing existing projects and making them more efficient, a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Thursday. Oil sands production has increased 1.3 million bpd over the past decade and currently stands at 3.3 million bpd. S&P Global's new projection that oil sands output will reach 3.8 million bpd by 2030 is 100,000 bpd higher than its previous growth forecast.

  • Fresh Gush of US Oil Drives Down the Price of Crudes in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh burst of US oil exports is once again depressing prices of physical crudes from Europe to West Africa, offering a potential relief to consumers as the peak demand season is fast approaching. Most Read from BloombergBiden Set to Hit China EVs, Strategic Sectors With TariffsAckman Scolded Over DEI Views at Closed-Door Milken SessionApple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to Air It on TVNovavax Soars on $1.2 Billion Sanofi Vaccine Licensing DealMarjorie Taylor Greene Fi