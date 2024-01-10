Post Office scandal latest: Announcement on clearing names of victims 'imminent' as Rishi Sunak faces PMQs

The Government is set to “imminently” announce plans to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal.

Rishi Sunak will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions and is under pressure to set out how the Government will exonerate hundreds of subpostmasters accused of swindling money as a result of the flawed computer system.

Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake, who clashed with subpostmasters affected by the scandal on BBC Breakfast, said the Government was “very, very close” to announcing its plans.

“We’re very, very close,” he said, refusing to “speculate” as to whether an announcement might come as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The minister said former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has done the “right thing” by handing back her CBE in the wake of renewed focus on the Horizon scandal fuelled by the ITV drama “Mr Bates versus the Post Office”.

The spotlight is also turning on IT giant Fujitsu, after its faulty accounting software Horizon helped lead to the conviction of more than 700 Post Office branch managers.

Bosses at Fujitsu have been called to answer questions from MPs on the Business and Trade Committee next week.

WATCH: Scandal victims demand answers from minister Kevin Hollinrake on live TV

10:14 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Some of the sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses who have suffered hugely amid the Horizon scandal took Mr Hollinrake to task on BBC Breakfast this morning.

Watch the clip below.

Minister does not rule out emergency legislation to quash all convictions

10:12 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake has said the Government is “definitely not ruling out” emergency legislation to quash all the convictions that arose during the Horizon scandal.

“We are definitely not ruling that out, but I can’t confirm that is the solution we will adopt right now,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning.

Asked why he had ruled out such an approach in a letter to Jeremy Hunt last November in which he said convictions can only be quashed as a result of a successful court appeal, he said: “I was pointing out the position at that time, of course, and that position stands today.”

Story continues

Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake (PA)

When it was put to him that the position does not still stand because emergency legislation is being considered, Mr Hollinrake said: “Of course, it would be inappropriate in a letter to Jeremy Hunt to set out a policy that might happen in the future. It would still be inappropriate to say that today.”

He insisted the Government had been considering such an approach before the ITV show dramatising the Post Office scandal aired.

He added that if legislation was brought forward to overturn convictions “en bloc” it could be seen to be “interfering with the independent courts process”.

Hello and welcome

10:08 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard's live blog on the Post Office Horizon scandal.

We'll be bringing you all the updates from throughout the day, as Rishi Sunak faces MPs at PMQs, amid mounting pressure to announce the Government's plans to tackle the long-running issue.