Potential for late-season snow flurries on B.C. mountain passes
Highway travellers are being warned about potential snow on mountain passes on Monday, as a frontal system moves through the province.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several highways in B.C., Monday morning.
Snow is possible for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 3 in the Kootenay region from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.
Environment Canada says weather in the mountains can change suddenly and become dangerous.
The warning comes just a few days after the provincial requirement for winter tires or chains for B.C. highways was lifted; snow tires are required for most routes in B.C. from Oct. 1 to April 30 each year.
Anyone planning to travel the Coquihalla Highway or Highway 3 on Monday is advised to check DriveBC for current conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. PT, DriveBC's webcams showed that roads were looking wet, but not snowy.