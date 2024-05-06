Potential for late-season snow flurries on B.C. mountain passes

A webcam of the Coquihalla Highway on Monday morning, which was showing rain but no snow. A frontal system moving through B.C. on Monday could bring flurries to some mountain passes, Environment Canada warned. (DriveBC/B.C. Ministry of Transportation - image credit)

Highway travellers are being warned about potential snow on mountain passes on Monday, as a frontal system moves through the province.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several highways in B.C., Monday morning.

Snow is possible for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and Highway 3 in the Kootenay region from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada says weather in the mountains can change suddenly and become dangerous.

The warning comes just a few days after the provincial requirement for winter tires or chains for B.C. highways was lifted; snow tires are required for most routes in B.C. from Oct. 1 to April 30 each year.

Anyone planning to travel the Coquihalla Highway or Highway 3 on Monday is advised to check DriveBC for current conditions. As of 9:45 a.m. PT, DriveBC's webcams showed that roads were looking wet, but not snowy.