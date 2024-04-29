Powerball jackpot winner is immigrant from Laos who has cancer

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Advocates for drug users are raising concerns about British Columbia's request for Health Canada to empower police to step in when they see illicit drug use in public spaces, saying it may be a step backward in the fight against the deadly opioid crisis. Brittany Graham, the executive director of the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, said though she hasn't seen the specifics, the proposed change currently only seems to affect those who have no home and are living in poverty. "The