Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shows Bare Bump as She Strips Down in Tiny Bikini: 'Beginning to Look a Lot Like Summer'

The actress is currently expecting her third baby, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan Tatum/Instagram Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan is kicking off the summer season!

On Monday, May 27, the actress, who is currently pregnant with her third baby, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram as she celebrated the warmer weather. In one photo, Dewan, 43, wore a tiny red bikini and posed from the side, showing off her baby bump.

Other photos showcased Dewan and her fiancé Steve Kazee, as well as their son Callum, 4, who chomped down on a popsicle. Daughter Everly, 11, whom Dewan shares with ex Channing Tatum, could also be seen enjoying the pool and posing in a monster truck.

"It’s beginning to look a lot like summer 🌞," Dewan wrote in her caption.

Earlier this month, Dewan shared an update on her pregnancy, revealing that her due date was approaching.

The expectant mom of two shared a naked snap of herself posing in front of a floor-to-ceiling window on Instagram. “One more month 🤍,” her caption read as she looked out at the view through the glass.

In April, Dewan opened up to PEOPLE about how her third pregnancy was a little bit different than her previous two.

"Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired,” she said. “I find crawling into bed at 9 p.m. is definitely different this pregnancy. But overall, everything's been going well. And it's been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”

The dancer added that getting "to experience a bigger family is really exciting" after growing up as an only child.

"When I was a kid, I always had this vision — it was so specific. It was the Christmas tree around Christmas, and just kids and family and just chaos. Happy chaos all around," she recalled. "And I realized the other day, I was like, oh, in my own way, I am creating [that]. So that's exciting for me."

That same month, Dewan shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories as she lay in bed with her dog. In the sweet clip, the expectant mom of two captured her baby kicking her stomach.

"Little warrior saying hi," she wrote over the video.

