Premier League Darts 2024 final LIVE! Luke Littler vs Michael Smith kicks off play-offs tonight

The O2 Arena hosts the play-offs of the 2024 Premier League Darts tournament tonight as a hard-fought, 16-week campaign across the continent comes to a head in London.

Luke Littler topped the regular season table and heads into the final as the top seed, setting himself up with a semi-final clash against Michael Smith. World champion Luke Humphries, who finished second, then takes on Michael van Gerwen.

The semi-finals are best of 19 legs before a winner-takes-all final, which is best of 21 legs. Intriguingly, the final round of the regular season in Sheffield just a week ago provided a glimpse into who may win each match-up as Smith beat Littler and Humphries beat Van Gerwen in that evening’s semis. But, anything can happen in a single game of darts and you can follow all the latest updates LIVE via Standard Sport’s blog.

Order of play

How the regular season ended

Who will have the throw in the semi-finals?

18:48 , Marc Mayo

Luke Littler will have a major advantage on Michael Smith by leading off in tonight’s first semi-final.

It’s first to ten legs and Littler has the throw for the start of the match, thanks to his status as top seed.

Luke Humphries also has that honour over Michael van Gerwen in the other semi.

Michael Smith dismisses Luke Littler concerns

18:37 , Marc Mayo

‘Bully Boy’ Michael Smith has told darts players to get on with trying to beat Luke Littler - or get rich trying.

The teenage sensation has brought new attention to the game and Smith says his rapid elevation is not something to complain about.

“There's a few getting upset with it but listen, my pockets get full every time he gets mentioned,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think they are getting annoyed. I had it last year, Littler is getting it all now. I don't think they are happy that he's getting everything. I'm not bothered.

“The players at 70 in the world shouldn't be bothered because this young kid at the minute is one of the best players in the world. The people at 70, 80, 90 all they should think about is that their money is going to keep going up and up and up.

“The more this kid is playing, we get better sponsors, hopefully Eddie [Hearn] puts the prize money up again, £1,000 to £1,500 on the ProTour.

“My money is just going to keep going up because some kid is doing it for me. I'm not annoyed and the other players shouldn't either. The kid is doing nothing wrong. People are annoyed that he got in and I can say there's a couple of the boys in the top 16 who are annoyed. But he is going to pocket us so much money.”

Who's won the most Premier League Darts titles?

18:28 , Marc Mayo

Michael van Gerwen is the competition’s record-holder with seven titles, which he’ll look to add to later on tonight.

Phil Taylor follows with six. In fact, the duo were the only players to top the league table in the competition’s first 15 seasons!

However, not all of those regular-season triumphs turned into trophy lifts on finals night.

The last three league leaders, Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton and Van Gerwen (in 2021) all failed to seal the deal in the play-offs.

Luke Littler, beware!

Tonight's venue

18:16 , Marc Mayo

The O2 Arena in London is expected to be packed to the rafters for tonight’s finals.

This will be the seventh time the 20,000-seater has hosted the play-offs with five of the previous six won by Michael van Gerwen!

The calm before the storm ⛈️



Premier League Darts final odds

18:06 , Marc Mayo

Luke Humphries - 6/4

Luke Littler - 7/4

Michael van Gerwen - 7/2

Michael Smith - 9/2

How the regular season ended

17:55 , Marc Mayo

Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross were all well off the pace when it came to securing a play-off spot, although Cross did enjoy a resurgence of form in the latter weeks.

Nathan Aspinall’s quarter-final defeat to Michael Smith in Sheffield deprived him of a crack at finals night and ‘Bully Boy’ took fourth place with 25 points and two nightly wins.

Michael van Gerwen secured four nightly wins but his penchant for early exits meant he only landed third place.

It went to the wire between Luke Littler and Luke Humphries, who each won four nights, but Littler’s overall consistency saw him edge first place 40 points to 36.

Order of play

17:45 , Marc Mayo

Semi-final: Luke Littler vs Michael Smith

Semi-final: Luke Humphries vs Michael van Gerwen

Final: Luke Littler or Michael Smith vs Luke Humphries or Michael van Gerwen

How to watch

17:38 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the Premier League Darts Finals Night will be televised live on Sky Sports, across both the Main Event and Mix channels. Coverage will begin at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the Premier League Darts final!

We have a fascinating evening of play-offs coming up with Luke Littler and Michael Smith facing off in the first semi-final, before Michael van Gerwen takes on Luke Humphries.

The first game is expected to get underway at 7.30pm BST at London’s O2 Arena.

Join us for all the build-up, latest updates and reaction...