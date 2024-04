Premier League Darts table: Latest standings, scores, results and fixtures

The 2024 Premier League Darts campaign is heating up nicely as we approach the business end of another brilliant season of top-flight arrows.

The thrilling 16-date quest to reach May’s all-important playoffs at the O2 Arena in London reached its 11th round on Thursday night as Michael van Gerwen claimed the win in Birmingham.

Teenage sensation Luke Littler remains top of the standings after backing up his fairytale run to the World Championship final and early senior tournament successes with a barnstorming debut campaign in the Premier League, which followed him being handed a wildcard in the aftermath of those unforgettable Ally Pally heroics that captivated the nation.

‘The Nuke’, 17, lost in the final after back-to-back night wins under his belt from Belfast and Manchester. Littler was also edged out by defending champion Van Gerwen in the Berlin showpiece in round two and few would bet against him continuing to go from strength to strength as the competition heads towards a typically absorbing crescendo.

Only the top four players in the eight-man table at the end of 16 weeks will head through to the deciding play-offs, with Littler currently being chased at the summit by Luke Humphries, the man who edged him out in that pulsating World Championship final back in January.

Humphries and Van Gerwen are level on three nights won each so far with Van Gerwen not far back. Fourth-placed Nathan Aspinall squeezes ahead of Michael Smith, who reached the semi-finals in Birmingham.

‘Bully Boy’ Smith is just outside the top spots with a gap to Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price behind. Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright, meanwhile, props up the table after winning only two of his matches in 2024.

Here are the latest Premier League Darts standings heading into Night 12 in Rotterdam, with further stops in Liverpool, Aberdeen, Leeds and Sheffield still to come before the London play-offs that will determine the eventual 2024 champion. Five points are awarded to the night’s winner with three for the runner-up and two for the pair of losing semi-finalists.

Premier League Darts table

(Standings ahead of Night 12)

Position Player Points Nights won Matches won 1 Luke Littler 26 2 15 2 Luke Humphries 24 3 14 3 Michael van Gerwen 22 4 13 4 Nathan Aspinall 18 1 11 5 Michael Smith 17 1 10 6 Rob Cross 11 0 6 7 Gerwyn Price 10 0 6 8 Peter Wright 4 0 2

Premier League Darts fixtures

Night 12, Rotterdam (April 18)

Quarter-final: Michael Smith vs Luke Littler

Quarter-final: Rob Cross vs Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen vs Luke Humphries

Night 13, Liverpool (April 25)

Quarter-final: Luke Littler vs Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries vs Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-final: Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-final: Michael Smith vs Rob Cross

Night 14, Aberdeen (May 2)

Quarter-final: Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Quarter-final: Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen vs Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price vs Luke Humphries

Night 15, Leeds (May 9)

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Luke Littler vs Peter Wright

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries vs Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

Night 16, Sheffield (May 16)

TBC

Michael van Gerwen won his seventh Premier League Darts title in 2023 (Getty Images)

Premier League Darts results

Night 1, Cardiff

Quarter-final: Peter Wright 3-6 Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Michael Smith

Quarter-final: Luke Littler 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-final: Rob Cross 2-6 Gerwyn Price

Semi-final: Michael Smith 6-5 Luke Littler

Final: Michael Smith 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Night 2, Berlin

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-final: Michael Smith 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Luke Littler 6-5 Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries 6-4 Peter Wright

Semi-final: Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Michael Smith

Semi-final: Luke Littler 6-5 Luke Humphries

Final: Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Littler

Night 3, Glasgow

Quarter-final: Rob Cross 6-4 Michael Smith

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Peter Wright

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Luke Humphries

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price 6-5 Luke Littler

Semi-final: Rob Cross 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-final: Luke Humphries 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Final: Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Luke Humphries

Night 4, Newcastle

Quarter-final: Michael Smith 5-6 Nathan Aspinall

Quarter-final: Rob Cross 6-5 Luke Humphries

Quarter-final: Peter Wright 5-6 Luke Littler

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-final: Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Rob Cross

Semi-final: Luke Littler 5-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final: Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries is the current darts world champion (PA)

Night 5, Exeter

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Peter Wright

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price 1-6 Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Luke Littler 6-2 Michael Smith

Semi-final: Luke Humphries 5-6 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-final: Rob Cross 6-3 Luke Littler

Final: Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Rob Cross

Night 6, Brighton

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries 6-2 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Rob Cross 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Luke Littler

Quarter-final: Michael Smith 6-5 Peter Wright

Semi-final: Luke Humphries 6-3 Rob Cross

Semi-final: Luke Littler 3-6 Michael Smith

Final: Luke Humphries 6-3 Michael Smith

Night 7, Nottingham

Quarter-final: Peter Wright 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries 6-4 Michael Smith

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen 2-6 Luke Littler

Quarter-final: Rob Cross 5-6 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-final: Peter Wright 1-6 Luke Humphries

Semi-final: Luke Littler 3-6 Nathan Aspinall

Final: Luke Humphries 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Night 8, Dublin

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries 6-1 Peter Wright

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Luke Littler 4-6 Michael Smith

Semi-final: Luke Humphries 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-final: Gerwyn Price 5-6 Michael Smith

Final: Luke Humphries 6-2 Michael Smith

Night 9, Belfast

Quarter-final: Luke Humphries 5-6 Luke Littler

Quarter-final: Michael Smith 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Quarter-final: Rob Cross 3-6 Peter Wright

Semi-final: Luke Littler 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-final: Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Peter Wright

Final: Luke Littler 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price hit his seventh career nine-darter in Manchester (Getty Images)

Night 10, Manchester

Quarter-final: Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Rob Cross

Quarter-final: Luke Littler 6-3 Michael van Gerwen

Quarter-final: Michael Smith 6-3 Luke Humphries

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price 6-4 Peter Wright

Semi-final: Nathan Aspinall 4-6 Luke Littler

Semi-final: Michael Smith 3-6 Gerwyn Price

Final: Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Night 11, Birmingham

Quarter-final: Peter Wright 4-6 Luke Humphries

Quarter-final: Rob Cross 5-6 Luke Littler

Quarter-final: Gerwyn Price 3-6 Michael Smith

Quarter-final: Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-final: Luke Humphries 5-6 Luke Littler

Semi-final: Michael Smith 4-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final: Luke Littler 3-6 Michael van Gerwen