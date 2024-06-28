President Biden touches down in NC for campaign rally after Trump debate in Atlanta

President Joe Biden will hold a campaign event in Raleigh Friday, an opportunity to speak directly to his supporters after a debate that sparked concerns among Democrats and political observers.

During Thursday’s debate, hosted by CNN, Biden and Trump took turns sparring with each other on issues that ranged from the economy to January 6, 2021, when insurrectionists raided the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Biden’s election certification.

Following the debate, Biden supporters and commentators called the president’s performance disappointing, with concerns raised about his age of 81 years old. Others noted that Trump repeated lies about the circumstances of Jan. 6 and when abortions were allowed under Roe v. Wade before it was overturned.

The campaign event with Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be held at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds with their arrival scheduled around 12:30 p.m.

North Carolina is considered a swing state. Even though Obama is the only Democrat to win North Carolina since 1976, every election since 2008 has been decided by less than 4% of the vote.

Biden lost the state in 2020 by only 1.3%. That’s a smaller margin than any other state that year. And Democrats are hungry to flip the North Carolina blue in 2024.

Now, political spectators and voters will be monitoring Biden’s visit to North Carolina closely Friday afternoon.

Biden-Trump debate

Before the debate took place, it was already one for the history books because it was the first time a sitting president and a former president would face off. It also marked the earliest debate in presidential campaign history.

After it ended, people were talking about whether either candidate was able to sway undecided voters. And political observers called out CNN for not fact-checking either candidate in real-time when they said misleading comments or falsehoods.

Biden spent the last week at Camp David in Maryland practicing, but political observers and viewers quickly noted his hoarse voice and lack of energy, with some of his answers trailing.

At times, the debate got personal, with Trump saying he didn’t know what Biden said at the end of his sentence and wasn’t sure Biden knew either. At another point, Biden called Trump a “sucker” and a “loser,” repeating the words that Trump had allegedly called service members.

North Carolina’s Republicans took to social media celebrating what they considered a win in Trump’s performance.

In post-debate analysis, The New York Times quoted Nadia B. Ahmad, a progressive member of the Democratic National Committee: “Now would be a good time for Biden to drop out citing health concerns.”

Biden in North Carolina

Biden’s plans to visit the state after stepping off CNN’s stage was set in motion more than two weeks ago, when the campaign began sending invitations to people to attend Biden’s rally.

It’s rare for a president to stay overnight in North Carolina. It last happened in 2010, when then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama spent a weekend in Asheville.

Little is known about where the Bidens were going to stay. Neither the White House nor Biden’s campaign team would share details about their location.

A White House news release of Biden’s daily schedule, published Wednesday, indicated that the Bidens planned to depart Atlanta around 1 a.m. and land about an hour later at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

He will be joined at the rally by rappers Fat Joe and E-40, according to the Biden campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump planned his first stop, post-debate, across the North Carolina border in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Focusing on North Carolina

Since the beginning of the president’s reelection campaign, Biden has focused in on North Carolina, launching television ads, regularly sending surrogates into the state and hosting ongoing events.

The Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff have all been frequent visitors.

The first lady has already traveled to the state once this week. On Tuesday, she spent the afternoon at a private campaign event in Charlotte with 70 people, discussing her husband’s strengths and contrasting that against Trump.

Holding a rally is not something the Biden campaign does often, and Friday’s is not open to the general public. Typically, Biden leaves rallies to Trump, and opts for more intimate gatherings with supporters.

Trump, who has been less of a presence in the state this campaign season, scheduled a rally in Wilmington in April, but was forced to cancel due to severe weather. He has not rescheduled. In May, he attended the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.