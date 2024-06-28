Presidential debate reaction sparks talk of new Democrat on 2024 ticket. But who?

Natasha Lovato, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Thursday’s presidential debate sparked concern among Democrats after President Joe Biden’s performance against his rival, former President Donald Trump.

One of the highlights of concern was Biden’s prolonged pause while answering a question about the economy but soon went off-topic about COVID-19 and Medicare.

Even David Axelrod, former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, told CNN that after the first presidential debate, there would be discussions about whether Biden should continue running in the 2024 election.

Hoping to clamp down on talk of another candidate, Biden’s campaign spokesperson told reporters during a gaggle on Air Force One on Friday that there are no conversations about the president stepping aside from his re-election bid, and he plans to participate in a September debate against Trump, according to Reuters.

Possible Democratic options for the 2024 ballot

Democratic delegates will officially decide on their presidential nominee at the Democratic National Convention, which will be held from August 19 to 22 in Chicago.

Marianne Williamson is still a contender and has not yet bowed out of the race. However, other Democrats could potentially take the place of the presidential nominee.

According to Predictit.org, among those contenders are California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, former Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Not everyone was quick to replace the Democratic party leader. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on Friday it was “not my position” to say whether Biden should drop out of the race: “I stand behind the ticket.

Riley Beggin and Ken Trans contributed to reporting this story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Who should replace Biden? Democrats talk other options post-debate

