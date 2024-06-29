Thousands cheer on annual Pride parade in London

Giant peacock floats, motorbike formations and martial arts demonstrations accompanied by thumping pop tunes have formed part of London's annual Pride Parade this year.

Attendees in the colourful procession wore all kinds of outfits ranging from carnival costumes to gym gear, while crowds lined the streets from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square to cheer them on as a giant rainbow Pride flag was carried through central London.

Organised by not-for-profit Pride in London, an estimated 500 LGBTQ+ community groups and businesses took part, comprising more than 32,000 people.

The procession set off at around midday, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the front alongside his wife Saadiya Khan.

More than 30,000 participants from LGBTQ+ groups took part in Saturday's parade [Getty Images]

BBC London reporter Gopal Virdee was in the crowd during the parade and said music was blasting out of the parade floats in "what seems like a battle of which float can play the loudest".

He added people were wearing "the most colourful and creative costumes" and had decorated floats with all kinds of themes, including a peacock with rainbow feathers.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in this year's Pride Parade [Getty Images]

One of the groups at the front of the parade was lesbian motorcycle club Sapphic Riders, who were in a formation made up of small bikes and cruisers.

Speaking to BBC London, club member Pumper said they attended Pride every year for "visibility" and inclusivity, adding: "We are London, we are UK born and bred and we are thrilled to be a part of Pride.

"Everyone's happy, everyone's just joyous to be here."

A wide range of interests were represented in the parade, including motorcycle and basketball clubs [PA Media]

Among the colourful and unusual floats were a mobile mini basketball court driven by London Knights, an inclusive LGBTQIA+ basketball club.

Wilson, from the team, told BBC London said it was important for the club to attend the Pride Parade for "awareness" and to represent themselves in a field which he said has problems with homophobia and misogyny.

"Everybody should be able to play the sport that they love and in an environment where it feels safe, comfortable and welcome," he added.

"We just want to make people aware that we are just like any other person, we're here to have fun."

The 50-person group protested against the war in Gaza [Getty]

Marchers from the group Queers for Palestine also took part.

They said the group was getting a positive response from the crowd.

Tahir Kesai, a 50-year-old working in property, said: "We decided to march because we think it's important to be here. We're too passionate about this cause to not participate."

The Pride flag was carried through the streets of London [Getty Images]

Mr Khan said: "I'm delighted that London's diverse LGBTQI+ communities and allies are once again joining together in the heart of our capital for our world-renowned Pride celebrations and march of solidarity."

The mayor was joined by Andrew Boff, a Conservative London Assembly member, and air quality campaigner Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan led the procession [Getty Images]

Some of those attending were there for the first time, such as Becky who told BBC London said: "I've always supported other people but never really participated myself.

"I'm marching... to show diversity, to show that we're not being minoritised.

"[I'm looking forward to] the friendship, people not judging you for who you are and just having a good party."

The parade, which started at Hyde Park, is due to end at Trafalgar Square [Getty Images]

Ahead of the event Transport for London warned there may be disruption and Tube station closures.

It advised participants to arrive at Bond Street, Hyde Park Corner or Marble Arch stations, and encouraged customers who wish to watch the parade or attend events at Trafalgar Square or in Soho to arrive at Bond Street, Charing Cross, Embankment, Tottenham Court Road, Victoria or Westminster stations.

Central London is expected to be very busy due to Pride events all weekend [Getty Images]

The parade started at Hyde Park at midday and finished at Trafalgar Square where live music, speeches and performances are taking place.

There are also other stages around the city, including Soho Square, Leicester Square and Victoria Embankment Gardens.

