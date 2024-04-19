Prince George Walmart closed after being rammed by vehicle
The Walmart in Prince George, B.C., has been closed indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the side of the building.
Extensive damage has been done to the exterior of the building, with a gaping hole in the concrete wall.
RCMP say it happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, and that the driver was a young person. The driver was transported to hospital, without serious injuries.
No one else was in the vehicle, police say.
Investigators say family is cooperating with the investigation.
A statement posted to the Walmart Prince George Facebook page says the store will be closed until further notice.
Walmart says its Prince George location will be closed indefinitely. (Catherine Hansen/CBC)