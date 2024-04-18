Prince Harry Just Renounced His UK Residency, Backdated to When He Was Evicted from Frogmore Cottage

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Prince Harry is making moves and making points! The Duke of Sussex just made his residency in the United States officially official by renouncing residency in ye olde England.



The Daily Beast reports that Harry's sustainable travel organization, Travalyst, filed company returns in which Harry declared his “new country/state usually resident” is now the United States. And according to both The Mirror and The Sun, the start of residency was backdated to June 29, 2023—when he and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.

According to royal author and expert Phil Dampier, who chatted with The Sun, “As always with Harry a lot can be read into his actions. Being ousted from Frogmore Cottage wounded him deeply. Charles and William knew it had to be done to emphasize Harry and Meghan were outside The Firm but he probably still thought he could keep a base here. Now he’s shown he accepts his life is in the US.”

The Sun initially reported that the decision to evict the Sussexes came after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare (like, just 24 hours after!), and that Buckingham Palace officials were the ones who “issued an eviction notice” to them. Oh, and they reportedly weren't offered an alternative home in the UK!

The decision is said to have left Meghan and Harry "stunned," and there were a “flurry of letters and emails” between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes—who were given just *weeks* to pack their belongings.

So, yeah, not all surprising that Harry backdated his day of residency in the US to his eviction!

Bet You’re Pretty Curious About Prince Harry’s Net Worth, Huh?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Trust me, he’s doing well.

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Was Enormous Before Joining the Royal Family—and Now It’s Even Bigger

Photo credit: Getty Images

Wow, okay, so the Middletons are loaded.

Time to Go Inside King Charles III’s Massive Net Worth

Photo credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth left him truly 🤯 amounts of money.

You Might Also Like