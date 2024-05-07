Prince Harry lands in London for Invictus Games ceremony

Prince Harry (right) in London on Tuesday with Dominic Reid OBE, CEO of Invictus Games Foundation (Getty Images for The Invictus Ga)

Prince Harry has arrived in London to take part in the Invictus Games ceremony - but is not expected to see the King during his visit.

It was previously reported the duke would visit his father, King Charles, despite an ongoing frosty relationship between Harry and the rest of the royal family.

But Harry’s spokesperson told The Telegraph: “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

“The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” they added.

The father-of-two is reported to have travelled to the UK alone, leaving wife Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet at home in Los Angeles.

Harry is understood to have various Invictus Games commitments on Tuesday, according to ITV.

He arrived at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters on the edge of the City of London for a one-day summit, called the Invictus Games Foundation Conversation, on Tuesday.

Prince Harry meets with presenter and journalistLouise Minchin during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation on Tuesday (Getty Images for The Invictus Ga)

On Wednesday he will give a reading at a service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, marking a decade since the inaugural competition in London in 2014.

It will be the first major event he has attended in Britain for some time.

Earlier today, the King was photographed being driven from Windsor Castle before arriving at Clarence House in London soon after.

The King returned to royal duties last week as he mingled with fellow patients at a cancer treatment centre, where he spoke of his “shock” at receiving his cancer diagnosis, but said he was “alright” and “not too bad”.

Prince Harry made a flying visit to the UK in February, to see his father following the King’s cancer diagnosis.

He did not meet his brother, Prince William, during that trip, observers feared the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare and the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, had caused permanent damage to the relationship.

The following month, William’s wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, revealed she is facing her own battle with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

Prince Harry speaks with Pikemen and Musketeers during The Invictus Games Foundation Conversation on Tuesday (Getty Images for The Invictus Ga)

Despite the reported ongoing rift between the royal brothers, Harry and Meghan issued a statement following Kate’s revelation, wishing her the best for her recovery.

The couple reportedly also reached out in private to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It had not yet been confirmed whether any other royals except Prince Harry will be attending Wednesday’s Invictus Games ceremony.

Actor Damian Lewis is set to recite the Invictus poem during the service.

Representatives from Invictus Games participating nations, including members of the wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veteran community, will also be in attendance.

Writing in the foreword for Tuesday’s summit, Harry said: “It has been an honour to watch the Invictus Games Foundation grow over the years; what began as a vision to pay tribute to the courage and resilience of wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans, has flourished into an international organisation built on hope, strength, and unity.”

Harry was inspired to found the global tournament after attending the Warrior Games in Colorado in 2013 and seeing how injured American military personnel thrived on the challenge of taking part in competitive sports that aided their recovery.

He went on to stage the inaugural games in London’s Olympic Park in 2014, followed by Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017 and Sydney 2018.

Following Wednesday’s ceremony, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to head to Nigeria after being invited by the west African country’s chief of defence staff, who met Harry in Germany last September at Invictus Games Dusseldorf.

The couple moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties.

Their son, Archie, celebrated his fifth birthday on Monday.