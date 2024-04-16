Prince William to Return to Royal Duties for First Time Since Kate Middleton's Cancer Revelation

The Prince of Wales — who is helping care for Princess Kate as she undergoes her treatment — has a public outing on Thursday

Hugh Hastings - WPA Pool / Getty Prince William visits the Orangery restaurant in Cornwall in July 2023

Prince William is stepping out later this week for his first official duty since wife Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis.

The Prince of Wales, 41, has been helping look after the couple’s three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, while they are on school vacation, and caring for Princess Kate, 42, as she undergoes her treatment.

When Kate made her announcement, sources told PEOPLE that William would return to public royal duties after the children returned to school (term starts on Wednesday, April 17) in a balanced, measured way, tempered by the needs of Kate and his family.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Prince William and Princess Kate and their children, from left, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle in April 2023

On Thursday, April 18, he will do this by highlighting the work of community and environmental organizations in southwest London and Surrey, his office at Kensington Palace announced early on Tuesday. William will begin the day in Sunbury-on-Thames to see how a food distribution charity called Surplus to Supper delivers, sorts and re-packages unused food to community groups.

Later he will visit a youth center in West London which receives regular deliveries of the surplus food and distributes it to those in need.

The day showcases his desire to build a waste-free world, which is a key template for the Prince's environmental Earthshot Prize. Tackling food waste and using surplus food is also something that his father King Charles has spotlighted since his coronation in 2023.

Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate in Scotland in November 2023

The events mark William's first outing since Kate’s shocking video message on March 25, in which she revealed she was having cancer treatment. The family left Windsor for their Easter vacation shortly afterward and were not with the other members of the royal family as they celebrated Easter Sunday at Windsor on March 31.

In her video message announcing her health news Kate said that her husband of nearly 13 years was "a great source of comfort and reassurance."

"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all," a family friend told PEOPLE.

Marc Atkins/Getty Prince William and Prince George watch Aston Villa play in Birmingham, U.K. on April 11, 2024

As the couple cope with the situation, they are receiving valuable help from her family too — Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have been helping with the children's school drop-offs when classes are on. In a sign that she was visiting with the couple, William also took his mother-in-law Carole, 69, out to a pub in Norfolk during the Easter vacation.

"Her parents are an enduring factor in the upbringing of their grandchildren," a palace insider has previously told PEOPLE.

Several days later on April 11, William took his eldest son George and a friend to watch their favorite soccer team Aston Villa. After the game, which the Birmingham-based team won 2-1, William confirmed his son was following in his footsteps as a Villa fan. William was asked if Prince George was now “part of the pride," a phrase Villa supporters use to describe their team’s followers.

“Oh yes, he’s loving it,” William replied, according to sports journalist Neil Moxley, who shared the exchange on X (formerly Twitter.)

William and Kate did return to social media during their vacation — to express their sadness and show their support for Australians caught up in a stabbing attack in a Sydney shopping mall that killed 6 people.

